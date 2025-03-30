BAPS Luton celebrates International Women’s Day 2025: Embracing our spiritual identity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 200 women of all ages gathered to celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday 15th March 2025 at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Luton with a powerful theme: “Celebrating Women: Embracing Our Identity – Protect, Strengthen, Rejoice” – which served as a powerful reminder of the vital roles women play in shaping communities and fostering positive change.

This year’s programme provided a unique platform to explore the importance of spiritual and cultural identity, fostering confidence among women to embrace and articulate their heritage. The event highlighted how understanding and strengthening one’s roots can help navigate modern challenges, particularly issues such as religious and cultural awareness, identity struggles, and societal integration.

The celebration unfolded through a creative and engaging format, following “A Day in the Life of a Blogger”, where a central character took attendees on a journey of self-discovery, exploring themes of cultural identity and Hindu values.

The event was delivered through a variety of mediums which delved further into specific themes.

Women enjoying International Women's Day

Keynote address from Dr Kirti Singh, a successful GP who has undertaken various leadership roles and is currently working as an interface lead between primary and secondary care. Dr Kirti Singh shared how her Hindu values and cultural roots have helped her overcome various challenges and shaped who she is today.

A diverse panel, featuring leaders from different cultural and professional backgrounds, explored themes such as faith, identity, and community cohesion. Their personal journeys of overcoming challenges, embracing their identities, and breaking ‘glass ceilings’ through resilience and determination inspired the audience, reinforcing the strength found in individuality and collective support.

Our panellists for the evening were Jamu Patel, who after qualifying at Birmingham Dental hospital worked for 32 years both within NHS and the private sector. Over the past 20 years Jamu Patel has been a full time volunteer and is currently a Deputy Lead Governor for ELF Trust and a Committee secretary for Ujala (Asian health and wellbeing club). Alongside her was Tulsi Naik, who is both a Senior Food Safety Officer for Just Eat and a lead volunteer for BAPS.

A compelling pre-recorded video raised awareness on the importance of instilling strong foundational values in young women.

International Women's Day - Celebrating Women: Embracing Our Identity – Protect, Strengthen, Rejoice

The event concluded with a vibrant dance performance celebrating Hindu womanhood, followed by a special video recorded message from His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Ruchira Patel shared her impressions of the event: “This year’s International Women’s Day celebration at Luton Temple was a profound opportunity to reflect on our spiritual and cultural identity. By understanding our roots, we empower ourselves to confidently navigate the world while staying true to our values. Thank you for delivering these key messages in an engaging and impactful manner”