Barton-le-Clay charity invites you to step up for street children in Kolkata in walking challenge

The Hope Foundation for Street Children (HOPE) invites schools, community groups, walking clubs, and individuals to join Footsteps for HOPE, a challenge to walk 10,000 steps a day over 10 days in April to help street-connected children access education.

This initiative will also highlight International Day for Street Children on April 12; a day marked each year to raise awareness of the plight of street-connected children globally.

By joining the Footsteps for HOPE challenge, participants will help disadvantaged children in Kolkata, India, access education and gain essential skills to build a brighter future. Many of the children are first generation learners and come from families struggling to access necessities such as food, clean water and somewhere safe to sleep. Others are alone in the Kolkata, working from a young age to survive, vulnerable to abuse, trafficking, and exploitation.

Every step taken in Footsteps for HOPE will raise vital funds to help these children to build knowledge, skills, and confidence to escape the cycle of poverty and create a better life. Join HOPE in making a real difference to a child’s life - one step at a time.

96% of children aged 6-14 years are attending school throughout the slums in which HOPE operates. In 2023/24, 9020 children have received educational support through HOPE creches, Naboasha centres, special education projects, educational sponsorship and our Quality and Inclusive Education Programme.

More than 4,000 children are enabled to complete their elementary education in child friendly and inclusive environments, through HOPE coaching centres and existing formal schools. HOPE is currently working in 47 schools and 15 government resource centres.

100% of funds raised will go towards HOPE’s education programmes. Education is a fundamental right, and by taking part in this challenge, schools, community groups and individual supporters can make a real difference.

Sign up today: www.thehopefoundation.org.uk/footsteps