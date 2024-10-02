BCPD Trust 2024: Book reading competition awards ceremony held in Luton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The ceremony was attended by their special guests Dr. Elisabeth Slack Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Rachel Hopkins MP for Luton South, Cllr Tahmina Saleem Mayor of Luton, Professor Salma Abbasi Chairperson & CEO of eWorldwide Group, contestants, parents, judging panel, members of BCPD Trust, members of Purbachal-the eastern sky and public supporters.
The aim of this competition is to encourage young people into book reading and to help them improve their communication and presentation skills.
The contestants were asked to read any book of their choice and make a short video between 1 to 3 minutes long summarising and presenting the book. Applicants were encouraged to use their creative talent to present their chosen book. Competition entry submission requested by 31st July 2024.
Dr Nazia Khanum OBE DL Chairperson of Purbachal-the eastern sky and Purbachal Book Club kindly agreed to be the Chair of the judging panel again this year. The judging panel chair was supported by Dr. David Cheesman FRSA FRSS and Shafinaz Payne.
The judging panel decided to create two age categories based on the number of entries and ages of applicants. First age group category is between 6 to 10-year-olds. Second age group category is between 11 to 18-year-olds. The age of each contestant has been considered by the judges.
In each age category there was one 1st prize winner who received a trophy and Amazon Kindle, one 2nd prize winner receiving a trophy and Smart Watch and one 3rd prize winner receiving a trophy and Smart Watch. The judges decided to award 11 special prizes with each winner receiving a trophy and £10 book voucher.
6 to 10 Age Group Category Winners
• 1st Prize Winner - Safiyyah Amin (Video Link)
• 2nd Prize Winner - Zakaria Islam (Video Link)
• 3rd Prize Winner - Jamelia Ali (Video Link)
11 to 18 Age Group Category Winners
• 1st Prize Winner - Mohammed Ayyub (Video Link)
• 2nd Prize Winner - Sawdah Bint Islam (Video Link)
• 3rd Prize Winner - Isaam Zaman (Video Link)
You can view all the Book reading competition video entries by visiting BCPD Trust YouTube Channel.
Following the three successful projects, BCPD Trust plans to organise similar competition next year and if you would like to become a sponsor or support our cause please email [email protected] or contact one of our Trustees listed below.
· Mr Sundar Ali BEng, CEng MIET – Trustee & Chairperson
· Mr Shahin Uddin – Trustee & Secretary
· Mr Ifthekher Alom – Trustee & Treasurer
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.