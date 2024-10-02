BCPD Trust 2024: Book reading competition awards ceremony held in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amidst a joyous atmosphere the BCPD Trust in collaboration with Purbachal Book Club and event sponsor eWorldWide Group held their third Book reading competition awards ceremony on 30th September 2024 at Crescent Hall in Luton and announced all the winners.

The ceremony was attended by their special guests Dr. Elisabeth Slack Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Rachel Hopkins MP for Luton South, Cllr Tahmina Saleem Mayor of Luton, Professor Salma Abbasi Chairperson & CEO of eWorldwide Group, contestants, parents, judging panel, members of BCPD Trust, members of Purbachal-the eastern sky and public supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of this competition is to encourage young people into book reading and to help them improve their communication and presentation skills.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contestants were asked to read any book of their choice and make a short video between 1 to 3 minutes long summarising and presenting the book. Applicants were encouraged to use their creative talent to present their chosen book. Competition entry submission requested by 31st July 2024.

Award Ceremony main picture

Dr Nazia Khanum OBE DL Chairperson of Purbachal-the eastern sky and Purbachal Book Club kindly agreed to be the Chair of the judging panel again this year. The judging panel chair was supported by Dr. David Cheesman FRSA FRSS and Shafinaz Payne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judging panel decided to create two age categories based on the number of entries and ages of applicants. First age group category is between 6 to 10-year-olds. Second age group category is between 11 to 18-year-olds. The age of each contestant has been considered by the judges.

In each age category there was one 1st prize winner who received a trophy and Amazon Kindle, one 2nd prize winner receiving a trophy and Smart Watch and one 3rd prize winner receiving a trophy and Smart Watch. The judges decided to award 11 special prizes with each winner receiving a trophy and £10 book voucher.

6 to 10 Age Group Category Winners

Key Dignitories

• 1st Prize Winner - Safiyyah Amin (Video Link)

• 2nd Prize Winner - Zakaria Islam (Video Link)

• 3rd Prize Winner - Jamelia Ali (Video Link)

11 to 18 Age Group Category Winners

• 1st Prize Winner - Mohammed Ayyub (Video Link)

• 2nd Prize Winner - Sawdah Bint Islam (Video Link)

• 3rd Prize Winner - Isaam Zaman (Video Link)

You can view all the Book reading competition video entries by visiting BCPD Trust YouTube Channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the three successful projects, BCPD Trust plans to organise similar competition next year and if you would like to become a sponsor or support our cause please email [email protected] or contact one of our Trustees listed below.

· Mr Sundar Ali BEng, CEng MIET – Trustee & Chairperson

· Mr Shahin Uddin – Trustee & Secretary

· Mr Ifthekher Alom – Trustee & Treasurer