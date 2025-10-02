BCPD Trust 2025 Book Reading competition Awards Ceremony held in Luton

The ceremony was attended by their special guests Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Edward Phillips DL, Mayor of Luton Amy Nicholls, Dr Nazia Khanom OBE DL, Cllr Shahanara Naser, Ariful Islam from CareTech Foundation, sponsors, contestants, parents, judging panel, members of BCPD Trust, members of Purbachal-the eastern sky and community supporters.

The aim of this competition is to encourage young people into book reading and to help them improve their communication and presentation skills. This year the competition was more intense with so many contestants competing against each other.

The contestants were asked to read any book of their choice and make a short video between 1 to 3 minutes long summarising and presenting the book. Applicants were encouraged to use their creative talent to present their chosen book. Competition entry submission requested by 31st July 2025.

Dr Nazia Khanum OBE DL Chairperson of Purbachal-the eastern sky and Purbachal Book Club kindly agreed to be the Chair of the judging panel again this year. The judging panel chair was supported by Dr. David Cheesman FRSA FRSS and Dr Anwarul Haque.

The judging panel decided to create two age categories based on the number of entries and ages of applicants. First age group category is between 6 to 10-year-olds. Second age group category is between 11 to 18-year-olds. The age of each contestant has been considered by the judges.

In each age category there was one 1st prize winner who received a trophy and Amazon Kindle, one 2nd prize winner receiving a trophy and Smart Watch & Headset and one 3rd prize winner receiving a trophy and Smart Watch. The judges decided to award 10 special prizes with each winner receiving a trophy and £10 book voucher.

6 to 10 Age Group Category Winners

1st Prize Winner - Yousuf Rahman Wafee ( Video Link)

2nd Prize Winner - Amina Begum ( Video Link)

3rd Prize Winner - Ariba Begum ( Video Link)

11 to 18 Age Group Category Winners

1st Prize Winner - Jamelia Ali ( Video Link)

2nd Prize Winner - Yusrah Haque ( Video Link)

3rd Prize Winner - Samiha Thayaruban ( Video Link)

You can view all the book reading competition short listed video entries by visiting BCPD Trust YouTube Channel.

Following the four successful projects, BCPD Trust plans to organise similar competition next year and if you would like to become a sponsor or support our cause please email [email protected] or contact one of our Trustees listed below.

Mr Sundar Ali BEng, CEng MIET – Trustee & Chairperson

Mr Shahin Uddin – Trustee & Secretary

Mr Ifthekher Alom – Trustee & Treasurer

4 . Contributed Dr Nazia Kanom OBE DL with Dr. David Cheesman FRSA FRSS Photo: Submitted Photo Sales