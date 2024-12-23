Bear with us: Christmas is nearly here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunstable youngsters getting into the festive spirit at a “Build a Bear” workshop were joined by local MP Alex Mayer and town Mayor Louise O’Riordan.

The event turned Bennett's Splashside Café into a Santa’s toy shop of delights with the children and politicians embracing their inner elves.

After choosing a new furry friend from a range including bears, penguins and dogs everyone set to work filling them with fluffy stuffing and a keepsake heart to make them extra special. Then the animals were topped off with a signature outfit, selected with care by the participants.

Local MP named her creation - a golden coloured dog - Gabriel. She selected a festive hat and scarf to make him extra Christmassy and pledged to show him the sights of Westminster in the new year.

The event run by Dunstable Town Council, was their eighth bear making session. Themed sessions have run throughout the year including a spooky bear event for Halloween. Two workshops were specifically for children with special needs. Plans are now underway for an Easter event to build a bunny.

Organiser Lauren Swinerton explained that the nearest Build a Bear Shop is around 15 miles away in Milton Keynes and she wanted to make sure that local children could join in the fun without having to travel.

Sitting down with local children and their mums and dads Ms Mayer applauded the workshop for its creativity.

She said: “This was a great way to spend an afternoon. Building bears, dogs and penguins is a fantastic way to get into the Christmas spirit. Thank you to Dunstable Town Council for spreading festive joy.”