Bedfordshire and Luton winners announced for Distinguished Staff Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Outstanding professionals who go above and beyond to support colleagues and service users across Bedfordshire and Luton have been recognised at a prestigious NHS awards ceremony.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Individuals and teams from across the county received trophies at the East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) Staff Awards 2024.

The Troxy, an Art Deco music venue based in Whitechapel, once again hosted the ceremony. Over 1000 staff learned about the responsibilities and achievements across mental health, primary and community care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Awards kicked off with a performance by the #ELFTin1Voice choir. This involved staff, service users and members of the ‘Sing Tower Hamlets’ community choir, who all came together to sing a mashup of ‘I’ll Be There’, ‘This Love These Hands’ and ‘You Will Be Found’.

Dr Kim Caldwell and Dr Jeannette Fuller from the Bedfordshire & Luton Older People’s Psychology Team posing with their ‘Make a Difference’ Award.

The rendition included a combination of original lyrics and additional lines that were workshopped across inpatient and community settings. The aim of this was to represent people’s thoughts who otherwise may not have been a part of the evening.

The Trust’s Chief Executive, Lorraine Sunduza OBE, and Chief People Officer, Tanya Carter hosted the evening.

Below is a list of winners from Bedfordshire and Luton:

Commissioners Award, Improving Population Health – Luton Community Mental Health Services and Hatters Health Primary Care Network

Star of the Future Award – Maryam Shafait, Luton Mental Health

Improving Service User Experience Award – Evergreen Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) Inpatient Unit, Luton

Improving Staff Experience Award – Daniela Diaconu, Luton North Hub Community Mental Health Team

The Make a Difference Award – Dr Kim Caldwell and Dr Jeannette Fuller, Bedfordshire & Luton Older People's Psychology

Colleagues from the Luton-based Evergreen Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) Inpatient Unit posing with their ‘Improving Service User Experience’ Award.

Commenting on the ceremony and the successes of colleagues, Lorraine Sunduza OBE, said: “Staff awards are a chance for all of us to take a moment to celebrate our collective achievements. I am truly overwhelmed with pride at what we have accomplished together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is always a privilege to honour the hard work and dedication of individuals and teams. Each of you plays a vital role in supporting the communities who rely on our services. Your commitment and passion are what make our organisation truly exceptional.

“I extend my gratitude to everyone who took the time to nominate colleagues and also my congratulations to all the winners of our recent awards and to everyone who was shortlisted.”