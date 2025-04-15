Bedfordshire care home partners with Alzheimer’s Society to host monthly dementia café afternoon events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home, in Marson Moretaine, Bedfordshire, is proud to announce its ongoing collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Society to host a monthly Dementia Café.

Held on the last Tuesday of each month from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, this uplifting event offers a warm and welcoming space for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers to connect, enjoy themselves, and access vital support.

Nestled in the home’s charming tearoom, attendees are treated to homemade cakes and refreshing drinks while engaging in meaningful conversations and activities.

Blakelands Lodge residents enjoying an arts and crafts session

Each month features a special guest speaker, bringing fresh insights and expertise to the gathering. Upcoming highlights include:

April 29 : Animal Therapy with Wycomb Farm

: Animal Therapy with Wycomb Farm May 27 : Lucy Jones from Alzheimer’s Society

: Lucy Jones from Alzheimer’s Society June 24 : Hilary Tuohy from Age UK

: Hilary Tuohy from Age UK July 29: Sarah Russell from Tibbs Dementia

James Eeles-Feeney, Home Manager at Blakelands Lodge, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating: “We are thrilled to team up with our local Alzheimer’s Society Co-ordinator to provide this invaluable service. The Dementia Café is more than just an event – it’s a chance for those affected by dementia to come together in our luxurious home, gain expert advice, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon with delicious treats.”

Maggie Martin, Community Development Coordinator for Central Bedfordshire at Alzheimer’s Society, emphasized the importance of the café: “One in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime. A timely diagnosis opens the door to medications, therapies, and support that can make a real difference.

Blakelands Lodge tea room

“Events like this help raise awareness of dementia’s signs and symptoms, empowering our community to take action and support one another.”

The Dementia Café at Blakelands Lodge is quickly becoming a cherished local tradition, blending compassion, community, and a touch of sweetness. All are welcome to join these free events at Blakelands Lodge.

Blakelands Lodge is a 66-bed care home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, operated by HC-One. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Blakelands Lodge is welcoming new residents for short- and long-term placements with a unique all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their families.