Bedfordshire dad running London Marathon for the first time in his 60s for World Animal Protection

Richard running in his World Animal Protection vest

Luton-based Richard, 62, is preparing to run his very first marathon, the London Marathon, in support of global animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection.

The charity is close to Richard’s heart as his daughter is part of the organisation and he has been vegan for several years. Richard first turned vegetarian in his twenties after watching a programme about abattoirs. He has always loved animals and has been known to rescue baby birds who fell from their nests, looking after them whilst finding a wildlife rescue centre.

While this is his first marathon, Richard isn’t new to running. He has been running for over a decade and is part of a local run club. In preparation for the marathon, Richard has increased his training to run around 5 to 6 days a week.

Richard was recently diagnosed with Arthritis in one knee and experiences some discomfort in his other knee after long runs, but this doesn’t stop him from racing the 26.2 mile course.

Richard said: “Wild horses couldn’t keep me away. I shall be running the marathon, whatever the case. I enjoy running and am enjoying building up to it. I live near Dunstable Downs which is a lovely place to go and there are a few fierce hills that are fun but challenging.

I am really looking forward to running The London Marathon for such a worthwhile cause. The whole event will be a great one.”

The London Marathon will take place Sunday 27th April 2025. You can support Richard’s fundraising journey at https://www.justgiving.com/page/richard-reid-1729442743727