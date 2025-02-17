Bedfordshire Forget-Me-Not service to enhance the lives of patients living with dementia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patients living with dementia attending Bedfordshire Hospitals are set to be given enhanced support following the launch of the Forget-Me-Not service.

The Forget-Me-Not service, co-ordinated by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity, will see trained volunteers provide social interaction and engagement for patients living with dementia, supporting staff, carers and their families to make hospital stays more warm, friendly and positive.

The service is led by Christian Cole, Dementia Volunteer Co-ordinator.

He said: “Hospitals can be challenging environments for patients living with dementia, with unfamiliar surroundings causing heightened unease. Volunteers can provide social engagement with stimulating activities to greatly improve the experience of a hospital stay.

“Volunteers play a vital role in our hospitals every day and specialist training will equip Forget-Me-Not Volunteers to ensure patients living with dementia and their families receive the extra support they need.”

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity is currently appealing for volunteers to join the Forget-Me-Not service.

Christian added: “Forget-Me-Not volunteering gives you the opportunity to make a transformative impact to the lives of patients living with dementia. It could be as simple as a kind conversation or a shared activity like reading and colouring. You’ll meet amazing people with amazing stories and make a big difference in your community.”

Yvonne Weldon, Dementia Nurse Specialist, said: “It is widely recognised that social interaction and meaningful activity can have a positive effect with people. A simple chat or a listening ear has a huge impact for people living with dementia and promotes a sense of belonging and inclusion.

“Our Forget-Me-Not Volunteers will play a vital part in this element of care. Whether on a one-to-one basis or in group activities, we hope to enhance the experience for our patients living with dementia during their time in hospital.”

For more information or to express your interest in volunteering, please contact Christian Cole by emailing [email protected] or call the Charity Team on 01582 718289 (Luton) or 01234 782213 (Bedford).