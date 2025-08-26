Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes integrated care board expand live-in care services

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes integrated care board has agreed a partnership with leading homecare provider Abbots Care to support patients recovering from delirium after hospital discharge.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will see Abbots Care deliver specialist short-term live-in care for people leaving hospital with delirium, helping them recover safely and comfortably in their own homes. The new service, commissioned under the Delirium Pathway, is designed to reduce hospital readmissions and support individuals in regaining confidence and independence after acute illness.

“We’re incredibly proud to be supporting the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes integrated care board with this vital initiative,” said Camille Leavold MBE, CEO of Abbots Care. “Delirium is often under-recognised but can have a serious impact on older adults, particularly after hospital stays. Our live-in care workers are trained to provide not just hands-on support, but the consistency and calm needed to aid recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move marks a significant expansion of Abbots Care’s live-in care service in Bedfordshire. In the coming months, the organisation will begin rolling out a broader campaign to raise awareness of live-in care options across the county – an increasingly sought-after alternative to residential care.

Abbots Care partnership will allow the expansion of live-in care options across the county – an increasingly sought-after alternative to residential care.

Abbots Care’s live-in care offering includes round-the-clock support with personal care, medication, nutrition and companionship, all delivered by highly trained care workers who live alongside clients in their homes.

The timing of this development aligns with wider national concern about hospital discharge delays and adult social care capacity. Recent reports show that nearly 14,000 hospital beds in England remain occupied by patients who are medically ready for discharge – many of whom could safely return home with the right support in place (NHS England, June 2025).

At the same time, demand for home-based care is rising rapidly. Across England, 72% of all council-funded long-term care is now provided in people’s own homes, and care providers are being called upon to innovate and expand (CareLineLive, 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbots Care, rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission for the care that it delivers in Hertfordshire, supports more than 1,300 clients each week across Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Dorset, and has recently reached the milestone of delivering one million hours of care in the past year alone.

Abbots Care CEO Camille Leavold MBE said the new partnership is about putting people first – supporting their recovery, protecting their dignity, and preventing avoidable hospital readmissions.

Camille added: “This new service is about putting people first – supporting their recovery, protecting their dignity, and preventing avoidable hospital readmissions. As we grow our live-in care offer in Bedfordshire, we want local residents to know they have a compassionate, professional option close to home.”