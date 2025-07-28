Bedfordshire’s Class of 2025 celebrate at summer graduations

Between Monday 21 – Friday 25 July, this year’s summer graduation ceremonies saw students from the Faculties of Education, English & Sport, Creative Arts, Technologies & Science, Health & Social Sciences, and the Business School crossing the stage to receive their degrees and celebrate their academic achievements in the surroundings of the stunning Putteridge Bury campus.

Professor Rebecca Bunting, Vice Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire, addressed graduating students, saying: “Live a good life. A good life is one where you use your talents. You are now graduates, highly skilled and educated to a very high level. To have achieved all this is a privilege and with privilege comes responsibility. I hope you will use your talents not just in pursuit of your own career goals but to the wider benefit of society.

“And to live a good life means that you are committed to the creation of a fair and equal society and are willing to challenge inequality, discrimination and exclusion. You can make a difference and bring about change for the better through the way you live your lives.”

The ceremonies also presented some individuals with Honorary awards, recognising their impact across sport, public service, the arts, and local industry. This summer’s recipients were:

Mick Harford , Luton Town legend, for his contribution to football and the local community

, Luton Town legend, for his contribution to football and the local community Mallory Franklin , Olympic silver medallist and Bedfordshire graduate, for advancing women in sport

, Olympic silver medallist and Bedfordshire graduate, for advancing women in sport Professor Jagtar Singh CBE , for work reducing inequalities in public services

, for work reducing inequalities in public services Paul Kehoe CBE , Chair of Luton Rising, for contributions to aviation

, Chair of Luton Rising, for contributions to aviation Glen Gathard , film sound expert and Bedfordshire graduate, for achievements in film & TV

, film sound expert and Bedfordshire graduate, for achievements in film & TV Richard Angell OBE, CEO of Terrence Higgins Trust, for driving charitable causes

On Tuesday 22 July, the University’s Chancellor, Sarfraz Manzoor, also joined in the celebrations, giving an inspiring speech to graduates and joining the Vice Chancellor in presenting degrees to those graduating from the Business School.

Graduates also heard speeches from several Guests of Honour, including representatives from the University’s partner Switchshop, and Flying Start Luton, who shared some words of advice.

A number of academic prizes were presented to students who have gone above and beyond during their studies, including the Sir Ian Dixon Memorial Prize – awarded to the best student on a professional management course – and the Marilyn Barton Memorial Prize, gifted to any third-year student who has followed the access route and may have overcome particular challenges.