Beds Uni student uses forensic degree to pen first book

When the world shut down in May 2020, Donna Morfett was just coming to the end of the second year of her degree in Forensic Science at the University of Bedfordshire. After doing the first year part time and balancing work, she decided to take the plunge and study full time. One of the best decisions she'd ever made, until the world shut down.

After the exams had finished, Donna found herself at a loose end especially as she was furloughed from her job in the Mall.

Having always been an avid reader, there was an idea that just wouldn't go away. Having become an active participant in many online groups, particularly on Facebook, she realised there was a massive group of like minded people.

After learning the ropes of blogging, and reading critically, along with interviewing authors on zoom, Donna finally felt ready to put fingers to keyboard.

When University started again in October it was still remote. So along with continuing third year studies, Donna decided to take part in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) where the aim is to write 50,000 words of a novel during November.

Once the distraction of a dissertation and final exams were out the way, the book was completed.

After a long arduous journey of editing and rewriting then onto submission. Trying to find an agent or publisher. This process started in June 2023 and the book was picked up on New Year's Eve by brand new publisher Rampart Books.