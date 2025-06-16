Behind the Mic: The making of a radio host at Att10tive By Sara Mohyuddin

I have done so many things and developed myself personally at Att10tive in many ways, one of the favourite things I like to do that has helped me most is being a radio host.

Hosting a radio show is more than just speaking into a microphone—it’s about preparation, professionalism, and confidence. For the youth ambassadors at Att10tive Social Enterprise, stepping into the role of a radio host is a journey that builds real-world skills and leadership.

‘From training and planning to studio support and on air skills—this role is about developing real world strengths, one show at a time.’

Training for the Airwaves

Sara Mohyuddin

Every youth ambassador undergoes formal radio training before taking the mic. This includes mastering clear communication, understanding studio operations, and learning to handle unexpected moments live on air. A key part of this training is appearing as a guest before hosting—a vital step that builds empathy and insight into the interview process.

Planning the Show

Pre planning is crucial in radio. At least a week before each scheduled episode, the host submits a structured question plan, outlining topics and interview questions. This ensures the show remains engaging, informative, and aligned with Att10tive’s values. Our managing Director Montell Neufville reviews and approves each plan, maintaining the organisation’s high standards.

Sara Mohyuddin

Securing Guests

Finding a range of interesting guests is an essential part of the job. Hosts reach out to potential interviewees two weeks before the show, crafting professional invitations and following up to confirm bookings. As hosts a key part of our role is to ensure they are informed and relaxed as it will be the first time on radio for many of our guests. With persistence and careful planning, each episode becomes a platform for voices that might otherwise go unheard.

Working with Producers

A successful broadcast depends on teamwork. Producers manage technical operations, test microphones, and ensure smooth transitions throughout the show. Regular communication between hosts and the producer is key to maintaining professional standards and delivering a seamless listening experience.

Going Live

On the day of the show, confidence is everything. Hosts arrive early to review the plan, reassure their guests, and run final sound checks. Once the show begins, they guide the conversation, ask engaging follow-up questions, and keep the energy flowing. No two broadcasts are ever the same—adaptability is part of the art.

More Than Just Radio

For young people at Att10tive, hosting a show isn’t just about speaking on air—it’s about leadership, organisation, and community engagement. By taking control of their own platform, youth ambassadors develop skills that extend far beyond the studio, using their voices to inspire and empower others.

At Att10tive, young people don’t just participate—they lead. You can find out more by seeing our Podcasts on YouTube. You can also go to Att10tive.com