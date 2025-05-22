Behind-the-scenes tours for families at Amazon Dunstable

Employees at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunstable welcomed their families for a behind-the-scenes tour to learn what their loved ones do day-to-day, and to see what happens when a customer clicks “buy”.

During the tours, guests received an insight into the various roles at the fulfilment centre, and saw how Amazon stores, picks, packs and ships orders from the Dunstable building to customers across the UK. Children who attended received a goodie bag to colour on, and a pack of pencils.

Mallik Erasu, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said:

“It was a pleasure welcoming our colleagues’ families to our site. We hope they enjoyed their behind-the-scenes look around Amazon and learned all about what their nearest and dearest get up to at work.”

Lina Kaluskeviciute works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunstable. She added:

“I had a fantastic time showing my family members around our site! It was great to show them what I get up to every day.”