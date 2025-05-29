Believ supports Luton Council’s drive to increase local EV uptake

Charge point operator (CPO) Believ is rolling out 22kW electric vehicle (EV) charge points across six of Luton Council’s residential car parks.

This will boost the area’s EV charging network, support a sustainable transport agenda, and provide charging for residents without driveways or access to EV charging at home.

A total of 7 chargers will be installed this autumn, with Believ funding the project, and council investment being used to reduce charging costs for local residents.

Believ was chosen by Luton Council for its experience in accessible charging solutions that not only meet charge point accessibility standard PAS 1899, but also offer convenient driver payment options. The CPO will also provide additional charge point units which can be activated when utilisation requires further capacity bringing the total number of new chargepoints up to 24.

Cllr Javed Hussain portfolio holder responsible for Sustainable Development and Highways at Luton Council said: “We were impressed with Believ’s response to their tender. This initiative is a key part of our commitment to sustainability and our goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions. By providing accessible and reliable charging solutions for residents, we are supporting more sustainable travel by ensuring that more people can make the transition to electric vehicles.

“Believ provided detailed maintenance plans that assured us of system reliability and its experience in accessible charge point infrastructure helps to ensure that no drivers are left behind.”

David Bagwell, Senior Public Sector Partnerships Manager at Believ, says: "We’re excited to support Luton’s progressive goals towards net zero carbon emissions. These new installations will provide residents with more reliable and convenient access to EV charging, helping more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles.”