Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground, Dunstable Cemetery, Grove House Gardens and Priory Gardens retain coveted Green Flag Award

Dunstable is celebrating green space excellence as Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground, Dunstable Cemetery, Grove House Gardens and Priory Gardens have once again been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award, the international quality mark for well-managed parks and green spaces.

The awards follow a full judging assessment earlier this year and confirm that these cherished spaces continue to meet the highest standards in terms of maintenance, community involvement, biodiversity, and visitor experience.

Even more impressively, Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground and Dunstable Cemetery have increased their overall scores, reflecting ongoing improvements and a continued commitment to excellence — a fantastic achievement for all involved.

The Green Flag Award, managed by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, celebrates the very best parks and green spaces across the UK. This year, over 2,250 sites nationwide were honoured — and Dunstable proudly remains among them.

Priory Gardens has also retained its Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, in recognition of its outstanding historic features and thoughtful management.

Town Mayor of Dunstable, Cllr Sally Kimondo commented:

“I’m sure, like me, you will be very pleased to hear this news. These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and pride shown by our teams and the community. It’s a fantastic reflection of how much we all value our green spaces here in Dunstable.”

The awards were formally presented at a ceremony held on 16 July, attended by Town Council staff.

Paul Todd MBE, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, said:

“Congratulations to everyone involved in Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground, Dunstable Cemetery, Grove House Gardens and Priory Gardens, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that they achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces like these make the country a healthier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

Crucially, they are vital green spaces for communities in Bedfordshire to enjoy nature. During the ongoing cost of living crisis, they offer free and safe spaces for families to socialise and provide opportunities for physical and mental wellbeing.”

Dunstable Town Council extends its sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to this success — from staff and volunteers to local residents and visitors. Your continued support ensures that these green spaces remain accessible, safe, and welcoming for all to enjoy.