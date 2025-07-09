Best Start Family Hub must go where it's needed most

The Labour Government has announced that Central Bedfordshire will receive funding for a Best Start Family Hub – a centre offering a range of early years and family services under one roof. Labour Group Leader Cllr Matt Brennan is making it clear that the council must place the new hub in one of the most deprived communities, where it will make the biggest difference to children’s lives.

Cllr Brennan is pointing to official statistics showing that areas like Houghton Regis and parts of Dunstable have some of the highest levels of child deprivation in Central Bedfordshire. He is urging the Independent-led council to ensure that families in these neighbourhoods are the first to benefit.

“This investment is welcome – but it has to reach the families who need it most,” said Cllr Brennan. “That means putting the Best Start Family Hub right at the heart of a community like Houghton Regis or Dunstable, where too many children are growing up without access to the services and support they deserve.”

Best Start Family Hubs are designed to be a one-stop shop for parents and carers, offering services ranging from infant feeding support and parenting advice to housing help and mental health support. They aim to bring together professionals across health, education, and social care – giving parents easy access to early help without needing to navigate multiple systems.

The scheme builds on the success of Labour’s Sure Start programme, with research showing that children who lived near a Sure Start centre in their early years were more likely to succeed academically.

“This is about giving every child a fair shot – no matter where they’re born,” said Cllr Brennan. “The evidence shows that early intervention works. But to make that difference, the hub has to be in walking distance for the families who need it most – not tucked away in a more affluent area for convenience. We’ve seen what a difference this kind of support can make. Let’s not waste the opportunity – let’s put the hub where it will matter most.”

Local MP Alex Mayer backed Cllr Brennan’s calls and urged an evidence-led approach.