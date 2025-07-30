Bridging the gap: Take part in our training and help shape the future of policing

By Montell Neufville, Police Ethics Advisor and Managing Director of Att10tive Social Enterprise.

Across Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, headlines often focus on tension, misunderstanding, or mistrust between young people and the police. Yet, beneath the surface, a quiet revolution is taking place: young voices are changing the way policing is delivered, understood, and experienced in our communities.

As Managing Director of Att10tive and as a Police Ethics Advisor, I have witnessed first-hand the transformation that happens when young people are given a seat at the table and empowered to shape the work of local police.

This article will draw on Att10tive’s recent research from the “Coppers and Communities” project, the youth-led “Public and the Police” radio show and podcast series, and powerful evidence from our partnerships with Bedfordshire Police and working with the JPS policing unit covering Beds, Cambs and Herts.. My aim is to shine a light on why bridging the gap between police and youth is urgent—and to show what happens when we get it right.

Why This Matters, Understanding the Reality

Many young people view police officers with skepticism or mistrust—a perception often deepened by negative media stories and a lack of direct, positive interaction. At the same time, police officers report frustration at not being seen for the positive work they do each day, especially in communities they are trying so hard to serve.

These entrenched views can have real-world consequences:

More difficult for good officers to do their jobs

Less cooperation from young people when needed

Tensions and stand-offs in public spaces.

Missed opportunities to prevent young people being exploited.

Less diverse, less trusted policing that doesn’t reflect the community.

The Coppers and Communities project

The Cost of Disengagement

The 2003 Home Office Crime and Justice Survey found that over a third of young people aged 10 to 15 had experienced crime in the previous 12 months, and that the risk of repeat victimisation was especially high in this age group 3. Disengagement from policing can also mean missed opportunities—both for those who want careers that make a difference, and for communities deprived of future leaders.

Building Partnerships

In 2024, Att10tive joined forces with Luton Borough Council’s Social Justice Unit, Youturn Futures, Mary Seacole Housing Association, Bedfordshire Police, Luton Urban Radio, and the Beds Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit, supported by the Beds & Luton Community Foundation. Together, we have delivered projects with one goal: to break down the barriers between police and the community, ensuring that every young person’s voice matters.

Trainer

The ‘Coppers and Communities’ Project: Evidence for Change

The “Coppers and Communities” initiative, led by Att10tive, took place in three key stages:

Comprehensive research: We analysed more than 20 reports on police interactions with youth, drawing from organisations like the College of Policing, UK universities, and national charities. Community engagement: Reaching over 400 young people—especially those at risk—through workshops, one-to-one sessions, and school visits.

Solution implementation: Turning insights into real actions, with a focus on practical recommendations developed by young people themselves.

The Public and The Police

Some of our findings:

Media influence: Widespread mistrust of the police, heavily influenced by negative media, with few positive counter-narratives or stories of officers making a difference in young people’s lives.

Widespread mistrust of the police, heavily influenced by negative media, with few positive counter-narratives or stories of officers making a difference in young people’s lives. Voice and accountability: Young people wanted more say over the types of policing in their neighbourhoods and direct involvement in shaping policy.

Young people wanted more say over the types of policing in their neighbourhoods and direct involvement in shaping policy. Need for positive contact: Trust grew when young people had the opportunity to meet, question, and work alongside police—outside of enforcement settings.

The Power of Conversation: The ‘Public and the Police’ Radio Show

Recognising that change happens when we talk openly, Att10tive and Bedfordshire Police launched the “Public and the Police” radio show, airing monthly on Luton Urban Radio. Hosted by Att10tive Youth Ambassadors, the show provides an open forum for discussing tough issues: from stop-and-search and police accountability to careers in policing and tackling violence. It isn’t just about informing—it’s about breaking down old barriers and inviting everyone, especially young people, to take part.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst called it “a great way of building trust and confidence between the police and all our communities.” Young listeners, meanwhile, have praised the show for “demystifying” policing—a word that sums up so much of what’s needed to move forward.

Innovation in Action: Youth-Led Initiatives

Att10tive’s approach is unique: we don’t just consult young people, we provide them with opportunities to lead. Our Youth Ambassadors have:

Co-designed skills workshops and produced blogs and videos.

Joined police scrutiny panels—ensuring decisions about public safety and the use of policing powers are shaped by young voices.

Helped drive community events, including the annual Att10tive Celebration Event at The Chalk Hills Academy, recognising achievements that too often go unnoticed.

The Benefits of Engaging Young People in Policing

Research-Backed Outcomes

Independent research and real-world examples show clear benefits to bridging the police-youth gap:

Reduces Crime and Victimisation : Young people involved in advisory panels, workshops and youth engagement schemes are less likely to be both victims and perpetrators of crime. When they see police as allies, not adversaries, outcomes improve for everyone.

: Young people involved in advisory panels, workshops and youth engagement schemes are less likely to be both victims and perpetrators of crime. When they see police as allies, not adversaries, outcomes improve for everyone. Builds Trust and Confidence : When officers and local youth work together on community projects or in informal settings (like sport, arts, or radio), trust grows on both sides—and spillover effects can be seen in families and wider peer groups.

: When officers and local youth work together on community projects or in informal settings (like sport, arts, or radio), trust grows on both sides—and spillover effects can be seen in families and wider peer groups. Develops Skills and Opportunities : Young people gain valuable life skills, confidence, and experience that bolster CVs and college or job applications. Many also see policing as a more attractive career or volunteer option.

: Young people gain valuable life skills, confidence, and experience that bolster CVs and college or job applications. Many also see policing as a more attractive career or volunteer option. Ensures Fairer, More Responsive Policing : Scrutiny panels and advisory groups mean local policing is more accountable, officers learn what constitutes fair and effective policing from the communities viewpoint. Officers are also less likely to engage in actions that disproportionately impact young people, especially those from under-represented backgrounds.

: Scrutiny panels and advisory groups mean local policing is more accountable, officers learn what constitutes fair and effective policing from the communities viewpoint. Officers are also less likely to engage in actions that disproportionately impact young people, especially those from under-represented backgrounds. Stronger, Safer Communities: Ultimately, every positive contact helps reduce the “us vs. them” mentality that can fuel conflict and unrest. Instead, we start to build communities where everyone has a stake in safety and justice.

What Have We Learned? Recommendations for All

Drawing on our research and first-hand experience, here’s what works:

Speak to Experience, Not Stereotypes : Young people’s biggest ask was that police engage with them as individuals, not as a ‘problem’ group or potential offenders.

: Young people’s biggest ask was that police engage with them as individuals, not as a ‘problem’ group or potential offenders. Give Youth Real Power : Letting young people shape policies—from stop-and-search an d use of force training to involvement in recruitment means fairer, more effective policing.

: Letting young people shape policies—from stop-and-search an d use of force training to involvement in recruitment means fairer, more effective policing. Champion Diversity in Policing : The community wants its police to reflect its diversity—whether by supporting more BME (Black and Minority Ethnic) recruits, or by providing honest information about the many different careers available, not just frontline roles.

: The community wants its police to reflect its diversity—whether by supporting more BME (Black and Minority Ethnic) recruits, or by providing honest information about the many different careers available, not just frontline roles. Ongoing Dialogue: Not just one-off events, but continuous opportunities to question, learn, and connect—whether via podcasts, school visits, or youth panels.

The Role of Att10tive: Leading a Movement

Att10tive’s core mission is empowerment—helping overlooked voices drive change. In 2024, with support from the National Lottery Community Fund, BLCF, Safer Streets, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire police, The Connelly Foundation, Luton Borough Council, and many others, we:

Delivered youth leadership programmes and workshops across schools and colleges.

Ran creative projects addressing issues from knife crime to violence against women and girls.

Supported young people to become community ambassadors—in schools, on the radio, and on digital channels.

Some young people themselves describe feeling “listened to, empowered, and more hopeful about the future.” Bedfordshire Police say our Youth Ambassadors are “crucial” for building trust and improving practice .

Invitation: Your Chance to Shape the Future

We believe the next big step is ensuring that even more young people from Luton, Bedford, Dunstable, and surrounding areas have their voices heard by those in power. That’s why we are inviting anyone aged 15-25, especially those with lived experience of policing, to join the JPS Community Scrutiny Panel.

This panel is your platform to:

Directly challenge and shape police practice across the three counties

Influence policies on use of force.

Gain a new insight into policing and justice issues.

Be part of a vibrant, diverse team making real change happen in our county.

Free Training

We are offering free training for new panel members—no experience needed. If you’re passionate about fairness, safety, and building a better future, join us virtually:

Date: 12th August

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Where: Online (details will be provided)

This isn’t just a meeting—it’s a chance to connect, learn from experienced facilitators, and start making a difference right away.

Let’s build the bridge—together. Join us, and help create a safer, fairer Bedfordshire for all.

Montell Neufville, Police Ethics Advisor, Managing Director, Att10tive Social Enterprise