Bridging two communities: Luton and Kotli unite for a life-saving cause

By Tommy McGlynn
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:15 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 11:20 BST
Local connections fuel a groundbreaking paediatric operating room initiative

Deep-rooted connections between Luton and Kotli have long been a source of pride for both communities. With a vibrant Kotli and Kashmiri diaspora thriving in Luton, these shared ties have inspired a unique, transformative initiative.

Today, Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) is proud to announce significant progress in a campaign aimed at installing a state-of-the-art paediatric operating room at DHQ Hospital in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir—an essential project that will save lives and bridge the gap between need and access to critical healthcare.

This project is more than a healthcare initiative; it is a celebration of the enduring bonds between Luton and Kotli. From the very start, the project has enjoyed enthusiastic support from Luton's local leadership, including MPs Sarah Owen and Rachel Hopkins, who joined forces at a highly successful launch event in the House of Commons.

This gathering saw support from MPs and Lords across the political spectrum, reinforcing the importance of this initiative.

At the heart of the campaign is Dr Tahir Mehmood, a Luton-based GP from Blenheim Medical Centre, whose roots trace back to Kotli. Dr Mehmood has been instrumental in championing this initiative, drawing attention to the urgent need for improved paediatric surgical facilities.

“Children in Kotli, Azad Kashmir, and its neighbouring districts deserve access to high-quality healthcare, including safe surgery provided by a dedicated children's surgical team close to home. This project will save lives, reduce the financial burden on families, lessen existing health inequalities, and improve the overall well-being of children and their communities.”

Dr Mehmood’s leadership, combined with the generous contributions from Luton's small and medium businesses and individual donors, has propelled the project to raise £275,000 of the £350,000 target.

You can join the campaign to save and transform children's lives in Kotli via the page below: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/dhq-kotli-kidor

Azad Jammu and Kashmir faces some of the world’s highest newborn and under-5 mortality rates. As many as 1 in 10 babies born at DHQ Hospital never make it home.

1. Contributed

Azad Jammu and Kashmir faces some of the world’s highest newborn and under-5 mortality rates. As many as 1 in 10 babies born at DHQ Hospital never make it home. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
DHQ Hospital lacks dedicated children’s facilities. The surgical team either makes do with limited tools or refers young patients to distant hospitals—often a 4–6 hour trip away. KidsOR will install a state-of-the-art surgical suite for children.

2. Contributed

DHQ Hospital lacks dedicated children’s facilities. The surgical team either makes do with limited tools or refers young patients to distant hospitals—often a 4–6 hour trip away. KidsOR will install a state-of-the-art surgical suite for children. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Kids Operating Room will install a dedicated operating room at DHQ Hospital. Outfitted with over 3,300 brand-new tools and pieces of equipment, this facility is designed to treat even the smallest, most vulnerable patients—enabling over 2,000 life-saving surgeries each year.

3. Contributed

Kids Operating Room will install a dedicated operating room at DHQ Hospital. Outfitted with over 3,300 brand-new tools and pieces of equipment, this facility is designed to treat even the smallest, most vulnerable patients—enabling over 2,000 life-saving surgeries each year. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP, Rachel Hopkins, formally launched the DHQ Hospital campaign at the House of Commons.

4. Contributed

Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP, Rachel Hopkins, formally launched the DHQ Hospital campaign at the House of Commons. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LutonMPs
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice