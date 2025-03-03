Bridging two communities: Luton and Kotli unite for a life-saving cause

Deep-rooted connections between Luton and Kotli have long been a source of pride for both communities. With a vibrant Kotli and Kashmiri diaspora thriving in Luton, these shared ties have inspired a unique, transformative initiative.

Today, Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) is proud to announce significant progress in a campaign aimed at installing a state-of-the-art paediatric operating room at DHQ Hospital in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir—an essential project that will save lives and bridge the gap between need and access to critical healthcare.

This project is more than a healthcare initiative; it is a celebration of the enduring bonds between Luton and Kotli. From the very start, the project has enjoyed enthusiastic support from Luton's local leadership, including MPs Sarah Owen and Rachel Hopkins, who joined forces at a highly successful launch event in the House of Commons.

This gathering saw support from MPs and Lords across the political spectrum, reinforcing the importance of this initiative.

At the heart of the campaign is Dr Tahir Mehmood, a Luton-based GP from Blenheim Medical Centre, whose roots trace back to Kotli. Dr Mehmood has been instrumental in championing this initiative, drawing attention to the urgent need for improved paediatric surgical facilities.

“Children in Kotli, Azad Kashmir, and its neighbouring districts deserve access to high-quality healthcare, including safe surgery provided by a dedicated children's surgical team close to home. This project will save lives, reduce the financial burden on families, lessen existing health inequalities, and improve the overall well-being of children and their communities.”

Dr Mehmood’s leadership, combined with the generous contributions from Luton's small and medium businesses and individual donors, has propelled the project to raise £275,000 of the £350,000 target.

You can join the campaign to save and transform children's lives in Kotli via the page below: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/dhq-kotli-kidor

1 . Contributed Azad Jammu and Kashmir faces some of the world’s highest newborn and under-5 mortality rates. As many as 1 in 10 babies born at DHQ Hospital never make it home. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed DHQ Hospital lacks dedicated children’s facilities. The surgical team either makes do with limited tools or refers young patients to distant hospitals—often a 4–6 hour trip away. KidsOR will install a state-of-the-art surgical suite for children. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Kids Operating Room will install a dedicated operating room at DHQ Hospital. Outfitted with over 3,300 brand-new tools and pieces of equipment, this facility is designed to treat even the smallest, most vulnerable patients—enabling over 2,000 life-saving surgeries each year. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP, Rachel Hopkins, formally launched the DHQ Hospital campaign at the House of Commons. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales