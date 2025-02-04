Bright Horizons and Bedfordshire Police unveil new bright space for vulnerable children and young people in Luton

The Bright Horizons Foundation for Children, in collaboration with Bedfordshire Police, proudly announces the opening of a new Bright Space within Luton Police Station. This safe space will provide a comforting and supportive environment for vulnerable children and young people during traumatic times in their lives.

The Bright Space was officially opened on 27 January 2025, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by representatives from Bedfordshire Police, Bright Horizons, and local community supporters. The space is designed to help children feel secure and relaxed while under police care.

This initiative was made possible through the generous efforts of the Bright Horizons community, who fundraised and volunteered to bring this project to life. Special thanks go to the Bright Horizons Legal and Client Engagement Teams, as well as the Bright Horizons Bramingham and Harpenden Central nurseries. Additionally, we are deeply appreciative of World Kinect, a valued Bright Horizons vendor, for their generous donation of £2,500 towards the project.

The Bright Horizons Foundation for Children extends its gratitude to Inspector Nicky Baxter and T/Detective Inspector Ben Stone from Bedfordshire Police for their unwavering support in making this Bright Space a reality. We also offer a heartfelt thank you to the amazing volunteers—Lisa, Amy, Catherine, Victoria, Vicki, Amnah, Ayisha, Helena, Chloe, Cara, and Hannah—whose dedication and hard work have brought this space to life.

Luton Police and Bright Horizons Staff and Volunteers at the Opening of the New Bright Space at Luton Police Station

Detective Inspector Ben Stone and Inspector Nicky Baxter, who led the project, spoke about the importance of this initiative:

“There are often instances where we need to accommodate children at a police station whilst alternate accommodation is sourced. As we didn’t have a dedicated space for them, they would have to use alternative areas, which didn’t have provisions if they needed to sleep. This meant we were putting them up on sofas, which wasn’t a great experience for them.

“Recognising the need for a better solution, we joined up with Bright Horizons, which has already worked with a number of other police forces. Thanks to this collaboration, the new room will provide a safe and calm space for any children who come to us under police protection. We are pleased that this space will offer a much-needed improvement, ensuring that children have a more comfortable and secure place to stay during what can be a distressing time.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Phillip Smith, Managing Director of Bright Horizons, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Bedfordshire Police to enhance the experience of children and young people during challenging times. Our hope is that the Bright Space provides a sense of safety and relaxation, helping to ease their distress.” Reflecting on the event, he added, “I hope this is the start of a long partnership with Bedfordshire Police that really makes a difference to vulnerable children and young people in the county.”

Bright Horizons Managing Director Phillip Smith and Detective Chief Superintendent Zara Brown at the Opening of the Bright Space

Detective Chief Superintendent Zara Brown emphasised the importance of the Bright Space, stating:

“The Bright Space is of such importance—it’s not simply a physical space, it represents hope and safety for children, some of whom have endured unimaginable hardships. Knowing there is a place where they can feel secure and cared for is invaluable. I want to thank the Bright Horizons Foundation for the time, resources and care they poured into this initiative. It is a reminder of the power of community and the impact we can have when we come together for a common cause.”

Bright Horizons continues to champion initiatives that support children and families in times of need, demonstrating its commitment to nurturing brighter futures for all. Creating such safe spaces is an extension of Bright Horizons’ nurture approach, which focuses on creating safe, supportive spaces that prioritise children’s emotional wellbeing and development.

2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children in the UK. In that time, we’ve created more than 100 Bright Spaces, where almost 30,000 vulnerable children play and relax in safety, helping them to recover from trauma and adversity. To celebrate this incredible milestone, our BH 20 for 20 fundraising campaign aims to bring people together to fundraise for Bright Spaces and make a difference. Find out more here.

If you would like to know more about The Foundation and how you could get involved in supporting Bright Spaces, please visit our website.