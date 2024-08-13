Britain’s first female pilot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Leagrave’s most distinguished and accomplished residents, Hilda Hewlett, is now largely forgotten by local residents. However, her achievements in both aviation and business are nationally recognised and celebrated.

An enthusiastic motorcar driver and mechanic, Hilda learned how to fly and maintain her own aeroplane in France. In 1911 she became the fist woman in the UK to earn a pilot’s licence from the Royal Aero Club after completing the test in her own vehicle.

Along with her business partner, Gustave Blondeau, she went on to set up a flying school and aircraft factory in London. In 1914 the pair moved the enterprise to a field in Oak Road (now Oakley Road) on the site of the present Electrolux factory. The Luton News greeted this with, ‘We understand that Messrs Hewlett and Blondeau Ltd, aeroplane manufacturers, of Omnia Works, London, are bringing their works to Leagrave’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the First World War the factory produced more than 800 aeroplanes and employed up to 700 people. During this period, Hilda Lived in a bungalow on the corner of The Avenue, where it meets Grange Avenue. She was a familiar site locally, travelling to and from work in her motor car with her great dane, Kroshka. The house is still there today.

Hilda Hewlett

A Luton News article from September 1927 outlines Mrs Hewlett’s plans to ‘reside abroad’ and summarises her achievements and association with the town. The article highlights how, ‘this intrepid airwoman was the first member of her sex to fly, and the first to cross the Channel in the air. She obtained her pilots licence as far back as 1911 and did much to promote civil interest in aviation’. The piece goes on to explain that ‘Mrs Hewlett’s association with Leagrave began just prior to the war, when she built the factory known as the aeroplane works. Associated with her in that venture was Mon. H Blondeau, who now resides in Marsh Road’.

Hilda settled in Tauranga, New Zealand, after touring California and the South Seas. She died there in 1943 aged 79.

Today, there are few reminders of the important war work that was carried out by Hewlett & Blondeau at its Luton factory, and the famous woman who managed the operation. Although Hewlett Avenue, situated less than half a mile from Hilda’s former home, is named after the aviator. There is, however, a sculpture painted in honour of Mrs Hilda Hewlett which features in this summer’s Short Tail Trail. ‘Aviat-hare’, by illustrator Hannah Jayne Lewin, can be found in Stockwood Park until the 12th of September 2024.