Brown Books opens their new temporary location at Luton Point

Brown Books, a cherished local community bookstore run by Luton Literature, has officially opened its temporary location at Luton Point today.

The original store based in High Town has been closed for several months following significant flood damage. Thanks to the generosity of Luton Point, they have found their new temporary home in the shopping centre, located at the heart of Luton town centre, in a unit opposite H&M.

Brown Books offers a wide range of new and second handbooks and other literature related items, alongside the popular Monopoly: Luton Edition, on which Luton Point itself is featured.

The shopping centre has provided this unit to Brown Books on a rent free basis, allowing the community bookshop to continue serving local readers while repairs are undertaken at their High Town location.

Founder and Director Mariana (Maz) Brown is at the helm of the organisation and is a well-known local entrepreneur with a deep passion for Luton. Having previously worked in communications at Luton Council, she left her role to dedicate herself full-time to Luton Literature, a registered Community Interest Company (CIC) founded in 2020.

Luton Literature is dedicated to fostering a love of reading and creative writing across all ages, with a particular focus on marginalised young people and adults. The organisation runs a wide variety of literary initiatives, including their popular book festivals, reading groups and creating writing workshops, all with the aim of inspiring confidence and engagement in literature.

Their team consists of a core team of volunteers working alongside two project workers, and their work is supported through funding from various sources, including Luton’s Citizen Fund, Luton Rising and the National Lottery alongside many others.

With the temporary relocation of their bookshop to Luton Point, Brown Books remains committed to serving the community and providing access to literature for all.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We are so pleased to be able to provide a temporary home for Brown Books whilst they recover from their flood. This is a really fantastic community initiative with a wonderful team, and supports our belief that literacy should be accessible to everybody in our community. We encourage our shoppers to stop by their new location opposite H&M and take a look at their brilliant array of books, and say hello to the team. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.