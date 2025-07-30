Bus drivers scale Mount Snowdon to raise thousands for charity

User (UGC) Submitted

Three intrepid bus Drivers have completed a remarkable feat of climbing one of the UK’s highest mountains - to raise thousands of pounds for a major local medical charity.

Luton bus operator, Stagecoach East’s Adam Backshall, Lewis Freemantle, and Ross Burton climbed Mount Snowdon - at 3,560ft, the highest peak in Wales and the highest peak in Great Britain south of the Scottish Highlands – to raise £1624.52 from donations and a further £1000 from Stagecoach.

The money will support the essential work done by Magpas Air Ambulance, which provides outstanding pre-hospital emergency care, in the air or on land, including treatments usually only available in hospital. They operate 24/7 and answer an average of four calls for help a day, treating around 900 patients in life-threatening emergencies every year. It is a charity, completely funded by donations.

Handing over the cheque to Magpas, Lewis said: “We were so pleased with everyone’s generosity – our friends and colleagues have really got behind us. In addition to this, every year, Stagecoach sets aside a percentage of its profits to help support local charity efforts, and this has made a huge difference.

“We wanted to support Magpas because they provide life-saving emergency care when it is needed most - and recently, they have been there for us.

“Magpas gave exceptional care to some of our very close colleagues during a critical time. They were on the scene quickly, delivering advanced, hospital-level treatment that made a real difference. We will always be grateful for their professionalism, compassion, and speed.”

