Buses boost growth in Bedfordshire, says local MP
The Economic Impact of Local Bus Services, commissioned by the Confederation of Passenger Transport, also shows that buses deliver a host of wider benefits for both passengers and local communities - including access to jobs, education and training worth £435 million locally and a reduction in congestion worth £30 million per year.
Hailing the new research Alex Mayer MP, Secretary of the All-Party Parliamentary Bus Group, said: “Buses matter, not least in helping reduce traffic and pollution, which is really important in a climate emergency. But in order to have a thriving bus network, we need more people to choose to use them.
"That's why I am once again urging everyone to give the bus a go this Catch the Bus Month and beyond. Because if you try our buses, I think you will like them, and might never look back."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.