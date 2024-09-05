Buses boost growth in Bedfordshire, says local MP

People travelling by bus are spending £1 in every £10 spent on the High Street, and contributing a massive £3.1 billion to the local economy.

The Economic Impact of Local Bus Services, commissioned by the Confederation of Passenger Transport, also shows that buses deliver a host of wider benefits for both passengers and local communities - including access to jobs, education and training worth £435 million locally and a reduction in congestion worth £30 million per year.

Hailing the new research Alex Mayer MP, Secretary of the All-Party Parliamentary Bus Group, said: “Buses matter, not least in helping reduce traffic and pollution, which is really important in a climate emergency. But in order to have a thriving bus network, we need more people to choose to use them.

"That's why I am once again urging everyone to give the bus a go this Catch the Bus Month and beyond. Because if you try our buses, I think you will like them, and might never look back."