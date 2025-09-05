Call for blood donors in Luton and Bedfordshire

Young donor preparing to give blood

After a busy summer, there is a need for people in Luton and Bedfordshire to help fill available blood donation appointments in coming days and weeks, including 1,327 appointments at Luton Donor Centre available this month.

Right now, there is a particular need for more O negative and B negative donors, as well as more donors of Black heritage to help treat patients with sickle cell.

O negative is the blood type used to treat patients in emergencies, including accidents and childbirth, and is therefore in constant high demand.

If you have one of these much-needed blood types and are able to donate, please go online at www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23 to book an appointment.

By giving an hour of your time, you could save up to three lives.