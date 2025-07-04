Calling all leaseholders - have your say on reforms

Alex Mayer MP

Local leaseholders are being urged to make their voice heard in a new government consultation aimed at protecting them from excessive service charges and surprise bills.

Around 1 in 5 homes sold last year in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency were leasehold, meaning thousands of residents locally could benefit from the proposed changes.

Among the biggest issues for leaseholders are opaque service charges, which have surged an inflation-busting 11% over the past year. These charges are the number one complaint received by the Leasehold Advisory Service, yet freeholders and managing agents often fail to explain what the charges are for, even when residents ask directly.

“Leaseholders deserve transparency, fairness, and respect, not a string of unexplained bills and hidden fees,” said Alex Mayer MP.

“I’ve heard from constituents who have been hit with sudden, steep service charge hikes, or stung by surprise one-off payments they had no idea were coming. This consultation is a chance to put power back in the hands of homeowners and so I urge leaseholders to speak up.”

The consultation includes proposals to reform how landlords carry out major works, such as roof replacements or lift repairs. Currently, leaseholders are often given little notice and can face large bills they weren’t prepared for, sometimes running into thousands of pounds.

The local MP says one Leighton Buzzard resident contacted her after seeing his annual service charge increase by £100 with no explanation, while a Houghton Regis mum reported receiving a sudden, unexpected one-off charge that left her financially stretched.

The government’s 12-week consultation proposes a range of reforms, including standardised, easy-to-understand service charge statements; greater transparency around building insurance fees; scrapping the assumption that leaseholders must pay landlords’ legal costs even if they win a dispute; mandatory qualifications for managing agents; and reforming the major works process.

The consultation is open until 26 September at: