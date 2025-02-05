Canterbury Travel adds Lapland short break from Luton Airport

Canterbury Travel, the award-winning Lapland specialists, today announces an expansion of their 2025 short break programme which offers customers even more regional airport departure options.

The recently added three-night Magical Interlude short breaks are now available to book from regional airports including Bristol, Luton, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford.

All of these new Magical Interlude short breaks will fly to Kussamo and accommodation will be in Ruka, which offers an outstanding selection of hotels, chalets, lodges, apartments and log cabins. The new flights will have the capacity to host 189 passengers and each of Canterbury Travel’s short breaks feature iconic festive experiences including husky and reindeer sleigh rides, snowmobiling, playtime with Santa's elves, tobogganing and snowballing. All of these experiences in the picture-perfect winter wonderland lead up to one very special private moment, meeting Santa Claus himself.

Nicola Blair, General Manager of Canterbury Travel, said: “We are delighted to have expanded our regional departures again for this Christmas, giving our clients an even greater choice of departure dates and airports for their magical trip to Lapland. Apart from Birmingham, this is the first time we have operated three-night trips from these regional airports. We have always offered day trips from Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford, and we are thrilled to see the demand for short breaks from these locations”.

Santa's Elves in Lapland

New regional departures for 2025:

1 December 2025 - Luton to Kussamo from £5680 for a family of four (two adults & two children)

4 December 2025 - Bristol to Kussamo from £6360 for a family (two adults & two children)

7 December 2025 - Birmingham to Kussamo from £6040 for a family (two adults & two children)

10 December 2025 - Birmingham to Kussamo from £6360 for a family (two adults & two children)

13 December 2025 - Edinburgh to Kussamo from £7160 for a family (two adults & two children)

16 December 2025 - Glasgow to Kussamo from £6920 for a family (two adults & two children)

19 December 2025 - Leeds Bradford to Kussamo from £7360 for a family (two adults & two children)

To book, visit www.canterburytravel.com or call 0800 270 0150