Caprinos Pizza celebrates the reopening of its Luton restaurant with more than 200 free pizzas

By Andrew Richards
Contributor
Published 28th Feb 2025, 07:48 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 09:04 BST
Customers queing for a free pizza to celebrate the reopening of Caprinos Luton.Customers queing for a free pizza to celebrate the reopening of Caprinos Luton.
Customers queing for a free pizza to celebrate the reopening of Caprinos Luton.
Hundreds of locals queue to get a slice of the action.

Caprinos Pizza, one of the UK's fastest growing franchised pizza brands, has reopened its restaurant in Luton - located at 1 Archway Parade - by giving away more than 200 pizzas for hungry locals.

On a first come, first serve basis, customers could enjoy one of Caprinos’ bestselling pizzas. This includes its bestselling classic like Asian Classic Mix with tandoori chicken, vegetarian supreme, or Caprinos special with tandoori chicken and spicy beef. Its menu also includes delicious sides and salads, wraps, desserts and milkshakes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All of its ingredients and toppings are sourced from industry leading supplies, while the dough used across the Group is made at its central production kitchen and is based on a unique and closely guarded recipe.

The brand was founded in 2014 by Khalil Rehman and Gul Nawaz. Leveraging their management experience in hospitality, the pair spotted a gap in the market for a community-focused pizza brand that champions high-quality ingredients and innovative flavour combinations served at affordable prices.

The newly opened store, which is open 11 am–4 am seven days a week, offers pizzas from £4.99.

Related topics:Luton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice