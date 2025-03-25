Car keys easy target for burglars in Luton, new data reveals

Car theft is on the rise across the capital, with Metropolitan Police figures revealing a dramatic surge in reported incidents. However, new data exposes a critical security flaw - highlighting many Brits are dangerously complacent about where they leave their car keys.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safe.co.uk's research indicates that a majority of the population is not prioritising key security, despite the escalating threat.

The findings reveal a worrying lack of concern, with 61% of people admitting they're not worried about secure key storage, creating an open invitation for thieves. This misplacement of priorities is evident in the survey results, which show that Brits are far more concerned with protecting other valuables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about home security priorities, documents (52%), cash (46%), jewellery (41%), electronics (35%), and mobile phones (32%) all outranked car keys. This suggests a critical blind spot, where the potential loss of a vehicle is being overshadowed by the perceived importance of other possessions.

Burglar targeting a home

As police-reported vehicle thefts continue to rise - 25,833 standard vehicles, 9,003 motorcycles, and 3,363 vans in the last year - security experts are issuing a fresh warning. Safe urge car owners to secure their keys, as failing to do so makes them easy targets for criminals, with the true theft numbers likely far higher.

Anthony Neary, security expert at Safe.co.uk, says, “With modern criminals using advanced relay technology to steal keyless cars in seconds, leaving keys in an unprotected place is a huge risk. As Brits get sloppier with key protection at home, opportunistic thieves know exactly where to look – from entryway tables to kitchen counters. Taking simple precautions can make all the difference.”

Anthony Neary shares his expert advice on keeping car keys secure at home:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lock your keys away – Keeping keys in a secure key locker or home safe makes them much harder for thieves to access.

Install security cameras and alarms – Visible deterrents such as CCTV and motion-activated alarms make your home a less appealing target.

Use a steering wheel lock – An extra layer of physical security can deter criminals even if they manage to obtain your keys.

Use a Faraday pouch – For keyless entry cars, a Faraday pouch blocks the signal and prevents criminals from using relay technology to unlock and steal the vehicle.

Do not leave keys near entry points – Avoid placing keys on window sills, near doors, or in hallways where thieves can easily grab them.

Anthony adds, “As car thefts continue to rise in London, vehicle owners must take proactive steps to protect their property. Security experts warn Brit’s can’t get complement, locking keys away when not in use is a simple yet effective measure that could prevent a devastating loss.”

For more expert security advice and high-quality home safes and key lockers, visit Safe.co.uk.