Caraline chosen as Luton Town Supporters’ Trust Charity Partner for 2025–2027

Caraline Eating Disorder Services is absolutely thrilled to announce that we have been chosen as the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust Charity Partner for the next two football seasons.

Every two years, LTST members vote for a charity to support, and this time, they chose Caraline. This is a huge honour for our small but dedicated team, and we couldn’t be more excited to work alongside such a passionate community of supporters.

We recently met with the LTST Board to talk about how we can work together over the next two seasons. We’ll be joining forces to raise awareness of eating disorders, highlight the support available through Caraline, and raise vital funds to help us keep providing life-changing services.

Caraline has been supporting people with eating disorders and their families for over 30 years, offering evidence-based therapeutic support for individuals living with Eating Disorders. We know how important it is to have someone to talk to, and this partnership means we can reach even more people in need and break down the stigma surrounding eating disorders.

We are beyond grateful to LTST and their members for choosing us, and we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming up as this exciting partnership gets underway.

For more information about Caraline Eating Disorder Services, please visit: www.caraline.com