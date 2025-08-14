Cardinal Newman Catholic School celebrates impressive A-level results that are “amongst our very best”

Sean Hewison

There were lots of smiling faces and tears of happiness at Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Luton this morning, as students celebrated A level and BTEC results that were up on every measure on previous years.

Helen Fay, Headteacher at Cardinal Newman Catholic School, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the wonderful achievements of our Sixth Form students today. Against every measure, our students have absolutely shone and have secured results that are amongst the very best we have ever been able to celebrate.

“Nearly a quarter of all grades were an A or an A* this year, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication that both our students and A Level teachers have shown this year. The number of A*-B grades also jumped considerably to almost 55%.”

In addition, the average grade for BTECs has moved to the highest possible grade of Distinction*, while the school also saw particularly high performances in Maths, Economics, Accounting, Religious Studies, History, Drama and Business Studies.

Francesca Coakley

Helen added, “While collectively our students have achieved something hugely impressive, it is also important to acknowledge some incredible individual performances.

“Not only do we have students who have secured the very top grades to go to some of the country’s leading universities, at every level we have young people who have worked hard and achieved their goals. They all deserve huge praise and applause.

Amongst those celebrating were Sean Hewison, Rihana Ahmed, Ciaran Hayes, Adora Asekomhe and Kaetochukwu Ozioko, who achieved a full suite of A*s and As between them.

Sean Hewison secured A*A*AA and will now be heading to Warwick to study Computer Science. He said: "I went to a sixth form college originally - but came back to Cardinal Newman after two weeks. I really missed the community, small classes and spending time with my friends at lunch. I'm very happy with my results, and want to thank my teachers for their support, especially my Maths teachers who have been amazing."

Ciaran Hayes achieves A*A*A and will now go to Warwick to study Maths. Ciaran said: "I want to thank the incredible work of my teachers, especially my Maths teachers; I wouldn't have been able to get these grades without them. I also want to thank the Sixth Form team for all their support in getting me into this top University."

Francesca Coakley took an additional subject this year to secure her dream of getting to Cambridge. “Last year I didn't get into Cambridge - it was a bad year! This year, however, I spent time getting an additional A Level in Ethics and Philosophy. I now have another A* and am starting Cambridge in September.”

Shelley Blackbird, Head of Sixth Form said: "I am blown away by the results this year and the incredible destinations that our students are going on to - from prestigious Universities like Cambridge and Warwick to Degree Apprenticeships in Aerospace Engineering and Accounting.

“Together we have achieved wonderful things, and I am honoured that Newman Sixth has been the foundation for our students to flourish."