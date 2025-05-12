Care home resident reminisces about her nursing career

Jill (93), who has been a resident at Little Bramingham Farm for 15 months, knew from an early age that she wanted to be a nurse. “I was very little when I knew that I wanted to be a nurse,”said Jill. “I think being able to look after and care for people was my calling.”

As a child, Jill attended Beech Hill School on Dunstable Road in Luton. She said: “I liked all the classes, but as soon as I left school, I began training as a nurse. All the training took part in hospitals, and I was fortunate enough to work in lots of different departments.”

Jill worked mainly at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, which was opened by Queen Mary on 14th February 1930, working for the majority of her time on the surgical wards.

She said: “Back when I worked at the Hospital, Wards 1 and 5 were my main focus. I found the work the surgeons and doctors did on these two wards fascinating and so complex and it was wonderful to see how the patients recovered from their operations, illnesses and injuries.

“I loved my job, but being in the Theatre and working as part of the Surgical Team was so interesting, it was my favourite - but I was also lucky enough to spend time working in the Children’s Annex, which was also so rewarding."

In 1952, Jill married husband Roy. The couple were happily married for 57 years and had two lovely two daughters; and Jill is now a proud grandmother to four grandchildren.

“I have always loved to cook and sew,” she said. “I think it comes from raising our family and I still enjoy cooking and sewing today – and also reading. You can usually find me with my nose in a good book at some point during the day.”

Jill also has a few surprises about her – she is exceptionally well-travelled having visited Australia, New Zealand and Canada – and has seen the internationally famous singer, Tom Jones at The London Palladium.

“I actually met the lovely Bruce Forsyth at the theatre,” said Jill. “As we were walking into the Foyer, Bruce was there, welcoming everyone and chatting away. I was also very lucky as a family friend managed to get me a signed photograph of Tom too.

“I decided to move to Little Bramingham Farm as it’s very close to my family, is set in lovely surroundings and my room is beautiful – and, of course, everyone here is so kind and lovely, it’s a really loving home and place to live. There’s always something going on, you could never be bored here,” continued Jill.

Emma Lawrance, registered manager at the care home, said: “Jill is such a wonderful lady and it’s an absolute pleasure to have her living with us at Little Bramingham Farm.

“She always has a kind word to say to everyone, is always smiling and, if you didn’t know that Jill had spent her career working as a nurse, I think you would suspect as soon as you met her as she’s so caring, considerate and kind.”

Said Jill: “Throughout my nursing career, I really did love all my patients and thoroughly enjoyed my job, even though it was hard work. I’m always telling my family and friends to prioritise their health, as that's what I do — and I’m doing OK."

The care home is run by charity Friends of the Elderly, which is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year.

1 . Contributed Nurse - and now Resident at charity Friends of the Elderly's Little Bramingham Farm in Luton - Jill Samuel Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Jill Samuel, Resident at charity, Friends of the Elderly's Little Bramingham Farm in Luton Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Jill Samuel, Resident at Friends of the Elderly's Little Bramingham Farm with Winnie The Pooch PAT Dog Photo: Submitted Photo Sales