Carer with a ‘heart of gold’ brings home trophy in Pride of Houghton Awards 2024

Tracy Davidson, Care Manager at Thorn Springs care home in Houghton Regis, took the trophy in Care Home Worker (Extra Mile Award) category of the Pride of Houghton Awards.

Having joined the Thorn Springs team in 2022 as a Deputy Manager, Tracy soon progressed to her current role after showing dedication and outstanding care to residents and families in the home.

Tracy was nominated for the Care Home Worker (Extra Mile Award) by community development project, Time2Connect, for ‘going above and beyond to forge linked between the local community and Thorn Springs’.

Tracy said, ‘To be nominated for a Pride of Houghton Award meant a lot to me, and to win was just amazing! I left school 21 years ago and I’ve been in the care sector ever since; it’s all I know, and I have loved every second of it.

Tracey presented with her award

‘I get to be amongst incredible, caring people who support others to live their best lives – what could be better than that?’

92-year-old Thorn Springs resident Christine Shute commented on Tracy’s triumph, ‘Tracy is excellent! She’s always smiling and if you ask her to help with something she always will. She is very deserving of the win!’

Katie Hughes, the Home Manager at Thorn Springs, added, ‘Our residents and team are so proud of Tracy and everything she has achieved. Nothing is too much trouble for Tracy when it comes to caring for others, she truly has a heart of gold.’

You can meet Tracy, Katie, and the team at Thorn Springs at the home’s weekly Knit and Natter Club every Monday from 11:00. All are welcome to join the residents for coffee and a chat over whatever crafting project you choose.

To find out more, call 01582 218560 or email [email protected].