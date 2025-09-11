Carnival and colour run sees term get off to a great start at Queensbury Academy

The Queensbury Kick-Off Carnival raised over £1,000 for outdoor equipment at the academy

The new term and school year got off to a great start at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, as families took part in a colour run.

The Queensbury Kick-Off Carnival, which took place on Saturday, September 6, was a great success, raising over £1,000 for outdoor equipment at Queensbury.

The sun shone on the Queensbury school field as the local community gathered for music, food, games and a vibrant colour run.

The colour run saw runners covered in colourful powderplaceholder image
The colour run saw runners covered in colourful powder

A colour run is a fun run with a difference, where marshals and spectators throw buckets of bright coloured powder at the runners.

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “The Queensbury Kick-Off Carnival was a wonderful start to the new academic year and it was fantastic to welcome so many new families to our community.

“We were lucky to have the sun shining all day and it was lovely to see such a brilliant turnout from our school and local community.

“The money raised will allow us to purchase outdoor equipment which will benefit all our students at Queensbury - thanks to everyone who supported this event.”

