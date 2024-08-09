Cat attacks “more than double” in 2024 - Alex Mayer MP writes to home secretary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local MP and longstanding animal welfare campaigner, Alex Mayer MP, is warning cat owners across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard to be extra-vigilant this summer, after shocking new figures suggested felines are being increasingly targeted in deliberate weapon attacks.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data from the RSPCA reveals that 44 cats have been shot with an air gun, catapult or crossbow in the first six months of this year.

This compares to 18 incidents in the same period in 2023 - a shocking 144% jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many sustained life-changing injuries, commonly blindness, and in some cases have died. Weapon attacks on animals in general have risen, with a 23% increase from 300 in 2022 to 370 last year, according to the animal welfare charity.

Alex Mayer MP (left)

Ms Mayer is asking residents to be extra-vigilant as weapon attacks usually peak around the summer. The local MP has also written to the Home Secretary asking for all available efforts and resources to be deployed to tackle the problem, and keep cats safe.

Ms Mayer said: “Shooting these small, loveable and defenceless animals for ‘fun’ is horrifically cruel and totally unacceptable. I urge all cat owners in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency to be extra-vigilant. I am working with Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard to ensure that current laws against animal cruelty, such as weapon attacks, are enforced, and I have written to the Home Secretary.”