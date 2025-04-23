Cawleys champions community engagement through volunteering initiatives in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cawleys, a SUEZ recycling and recovery UK subsidiary and leading waste management company has been demonstrating its commitment to community engagement through a series of volunteering activities in Luton this month. These initiatives include a collaborative litter pick at London Luton Airport, as part of the initiative #keeplutontidy, and ongoing support for Luton Foodbank.

The litter pick at London Luton Airport, as part of the #GBSpringClean and #keeplutontidy campaigns, saw Cawleys employees working alongside airport staff and other businesses to enhance the cleanliness and environmental standards of the facility.

This effort complements the successful partnership between Cawleys and the airport, which has significantly increased the airport's recycling rate from 70% to 86% since 2023.

In addition to environmental efforts, Cawleys continues to support Luton Foodbank by providing free weekly recycling collections. This assistance helps the food bank maintain its sustainability goals while focusing resources on addressing food insecurity in the community. Cawleys staff have also been getting hands-on bi-monthly by volunteering in the food bank headquarters, sorting and packing food for families in need of support across Luton.

Salma Khan, Director of Operations at Luton Food Bank said, "We are incredibly grateful to Cawleys for providing a free recyclable bin and for their volunteering efforts at the foodbank. Their support makes a significant difference in our operations, helping us to reduce waste and serve our community more effectively.”

These recent activities are part of Cawleys' broader "Good Things" initiative, which has contributed over £45,000 to various social and environmental projects in the past two years, including partnerships with local charities and support for grassroots sports teams.

Nigel Ingram, General Manager at Cawleys, expressed pride in the company's community involvement saying, "Giving back to the community we serve is at the heart of Cawleys' mission. Our team's dedication to initiatives like the airport litter pick and support for Luton Foodbank reflects our commitment to making a positive impact in Luton."

Cawleys provides various services to help the commercial sectors collect, recycle and manage business waste in Luton properly to ensure sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint while growing their businesses and making a positive impact on the local community.

Cawleys, and their parent company SUEZ offer flexible and fully customisable waste collection in Luton designed to take the hassle out of commercial waste management. Using their extensive knowledge of waste management legislation, collection equipment and materials recycling facility, they help businesses remain fully compliant with all relevant regulations.

For more information about Cawleys call 0845 260 2000 or visit the website.