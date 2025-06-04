Celebrating 35 years of empowerment: The Bengali Women’s Project in Luton

BWP Celebrates 35 years

The Bengali Women’s Project (BWP) in Luton, founded in 1990, has been a beacon of support for Bengali women facing discrimination, disadvantage, and inequality. The founding members—Rumi Chowdhury, Rima Hossain, and Rina Begum—pioneered a range of empowerment activities for Bangladeshi women in the local community. These initiatives emphasised community leadership and self-representation, placing young women at the centre of the development process. This grassroots approach laid the groundwork for a sustainable, inclusive model that encouraged women to lead and advocate for themselves.

The Bangladesh Youth League (BYL), a well-established community organisation, became a key partner, helping extend the reach and impact of BWP’s work. Rumi Chowdhury, one of BWP’s founding members and a driving force behind the early movement, played a crucial leadership role in shaping the project’s vision. Thanks to the efforts of these early pioneers, BWP became a vital platform for promoting empowerment, equality, and social change among Bangladeshi women in Luton. More than three decades later, its mission continues to thrive, with the legacy of its founders still inspiring progress today.

On May 31, 2025, a massive event was held at CYCD on Leagrave Road to celebrate BWP’s 35-year milestone. The event brought together women of diverse faiths and ethnicities for a remarkable day of connection and conversation. The gathering provided a platform for women to share their personal journeys, celebrate their successes, and raise awareness of ongoing challenges still present in many communities.

The event was organised by Councillor Rumi Chowdhury, a long-standing advocate for women’s rights and community engagement in Luton. She expressed immense pride and joy at the overwhelming turnout and the sense of solidarity the event created. It was clear from the atmosphere that this was more than just a meeting—it was a movement towards greater inclusivity and collective strength.

Many attendees took the opportunity to thank Rumi for her continuous dedication over the years, particularly her work with the Bengali Women’s Project, which has helped countless women access support, education, and a safe space to express themselves. Others acknowledged her ongoing involvement with Luton Rights, an organisation committed to promoting social justice and offering crucial advice and support services to the local population.