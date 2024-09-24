Central Bedfordshire Council supports Dunstable Town with apprentice levy and youth work funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last year Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) decided upon a 3 year agreement to enhance the delivery of youth work in Dunstable through CBC allocating Dunstable Town Council (DTC) £30,000 a year for 3 years towards youth work in Dunstable. The Town Council took this partnership opportunity to fund detached youth workers, to work across the town and enhance its current centre based ‘drop-in’ provision.

The Town Council was also committed to developing the youth workforce through investing in JNC level 3 youth work qualifications for all contracted sessional youth workers. Building on this partnership approach the latest in CBC’s announcement is that they will be transferring apprenticeship levy to pay for a degree JNC Youth Work course for the Town Council’s newly appointment apprentice Youth Worker.

As part of CBC’s dedication to nurturing future workforce and recognising the skills gap in the youth work sector, CBC has chosen to transfer apprentice levy to Dunstable Town Council. This funding provides support for Dunstable Town Council’s first Apprentice Youth Worker covering costs of the degree JNC course. Dunstable Town Council will be managing the position and cover the salary and associated costs.

In addition to the apprenticeship levy transfer, CBC has been providing funding for detached youth work in Dunstable. These detached youth work initiatives are designed to engage and support young people within the local community. The funding has meant that the town council has been able to employ additional youth workers and deliver a variety of activities aimed at improving youth engagement and providing positive activities for young people through free and accessible sessions, meeting young people where they spend their time, and offering signposting and advice to help young people.

Detached Youth Work in action

Through these efforts, CBC and Dunstable Town Council are working in partnership to create more opportunities for young people to access excellent and professional youth work; where young people are included and valued so they feel a sense of place and importance in their community where they live and study.

Paul Hodson – Town Clerk & Chief Executive says “CBC’s partnership with Dunstable Town Council is part of a broader strategy to invest in the future of the town and its young people. We have consistently struggled to recruit qualified youth worker positions and therefore this approach brings a solution. By supporting both apprenticeship opportunities and outreach work, both councils are helping to build a stronger, more resilient youth work sector while also promoting social mobility and inclusion. We are thrilled to be part of this partnership approach, and hope that these initiatives are built on not just in Dunstable but across the town and parish sector in Central Bedfordshire, proving that it’s better together.”

Cllr Steve Owen, Executive Member for Children’s Services for Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "Central Bedfordshire Council confirms its current support for Dunstable Town Council in its commitment to developing the future youth workforce and enhancing youth services. By transferring some of our apprenticeship levy and providing funding for youth work, we are helping to create valuable opportunities for young people in Dunstable. This partnership is an important step towards addressing the skills gap in the youth work sector and ensuring that young people have access to the support and guidance they need to identify the right career pathway for them and to thrive in work. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive community. All these arrangements will be reviewed in preparation for the 2025/26 budget.”