Chance for school pupils to design local MP’s official Christmas card

School pupils across the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency have the chance to design local MP Alex Mayer’s official Christmas card.

The winning design will be turned into a festive card and sent to hundreds local organisations, as well as to people at famous addresses including the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street and the King at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Mayer has been in touch with primary schools across the area about the competition. Designs will need to be on an official entry form and can be designed with crayons, pencils or paint.

Youngsters have until Friday 15 November to get their entries in before a winner is chosen.

Alex Mayer MP said: “A huge thank you to everyone who has already taken part in my Christmas card competition this year. It might still be November, but my office already looks like a winter wonderland! I can’t wait to see even more brilliant entries.”

She has asked that to help look after the environment, entries do not contain glitter.

The winner will be announced in December. For more information, or to request an entry form, please email [email protected].