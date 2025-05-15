Charity celebrates Bedford and Luton nurses by serving 2,300 hot meals

Nurses with their RRT appreciation lunches

To mark International Nurses Day, a global tribute celebrating the dedication and compassion of nurses across the world, the Rapid Relief Team UK (RRT) has served 2,300 meals at appreciation lunches organised by the charity at Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable University Hospital.

Sixty-five volunteers from the RRT set up tents at the two hospitals in Bedfordshire and served the charity’s nutritious signature burger meals, along refreshments, to thank the nurses who dedicate their lives to looking after others.

This was part of the charity’s global initiative, which saw RRT teams deliver over 41,000 meals across eight countries, supported by more than 1,200 volunteers who collectively donated over 4,200 hours of their time across 86 events.

In the UK, the RRT served 4,150 meals at six hospitals, also including Warwick Hospital and Grantham and District Hospital, with the help of 123 local volunteers, recognising and rewarding the efforts of nurses working on the frontline.

The RRT, which is made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, puts compassion into action by offering practical support to charities, emergency services and other organisations on the frontline.

Damon Cantley, RRT Local Team Leader, said: “It was great to be on site at hospitals in Luton and Bedford to show our appreciation for nurses and their tireless work caring for our community. Their resilience, empathy, and dedication are truly inspiring, and International Nurses Day gives us a moment to pause and say thank you.

“What made this year’s initiative particularly special is knowing that teams of RRT volunteers across the world have all come together for the same purpose to show our gratitude to nurses and their hard work. At the RRT, we believe in building strong and compassionate communities, and nurses are at the heart of this effort. Thank you again for caring for our loved ones and for your crucial contributions to our healthcare system.”