Charity delivers over 250 meals to families in need across Luton

To mark this season of giving, charity the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) is delivering food boxes to families across the country. The charity has delivered 21 food boxes to families facing hardship in Luton, equivalent to 252 meals.

With one in seven people in the UK going hungry because they can’t afford food costs, the charity is stepping in to help struggling families. The RRT has partnered with NOAH to identify and reach vulnerable families in Luton to help lift spirits and bring joy during the holiday season.

The Holiday Food Boxes delivered by the RRT in Luton have been curated with care and compassion by the charity’s volunteers and contain a wide selection of non-perishable goods, such as pasta and rice and cereal bars, alongside special treats including Christmas Pudding, Custard and Candy Canes.

The RRT is delivering the Holiday Food Boxes at 19 locations across the UK in a bid to reach as many vulnerable families as possible during the holiday season. First launched in 2019, the RRT Food Boxes provide immediate relief when it is needed most and are used by the charity to help support people in crisis. The Holiday Food Box initiative follows the charity’s success in delivering over 2 million meals to Ukrainians impacted by the war.

The Rapid Relief Team is made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and is dedicated to putting compassion into action. The charity offers practical support to charities, emergency services and other organisations supporting those in need across the UK and the world.

Harry Purdom, RRT Local Team Leader, said:

“We know that many are feeling the effects of the rising cost of living, making it difficult for some families to put food on the table this holiday season. This is why the RRT has stepped in to put compassion into action and help those who are struggling in Luton.

“It is always inspiring to see the work that a charity like NOAH does on a daily basis for those individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. We are really glad to have been able to spread some holiday cheer with them by providing 20 family food boxes to the Luton centre, carefully assembled by our volunteers this holiday season.”