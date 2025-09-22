Charity Golf Day raises over £3k for good causes
From the 10am tee-off, every hole was proudly sponsored by local businesses and organisations, reflecting the town’s strong support for charitable causes. Midway through the course, players were treated to refreshments kindly donated by Kazmicks Restaurant and Tesco Extra’s Community Champion, Karen Linley.
Back at the clubhouse, guests enjoyed a two-course dinner followed by a prize-giving ceremony and raffle. Winners of the “Nearest the Pin” and “Longest Drive” competitions — sponsored by Spicer & Co and Mid Beds Tyres respectively — each received a trophy and £100 cash prize, which they generously returned to the charity.
The Mayor of Dunstable, Councillor Sally Kimondo, and Rotary Club President Alan Corkhill presented trophies to the winning team and runners-up, adding civic pride to the day’s celebrations.
Thanks to the generosity of local business sponsors, players, and supporters, the event raised an impressive £3,750. Liz Jones, Chair of Hospice at Home Volunteers, said:
“It’s been a wonderful day of connection and purpose, showcasing the vital work we do to support clients and carers across the community. Every pound raised helps sustain our volunteer-led service and ensures we can continue offering compassionate care throughout the year. I cannot thank the sponsors enough for their kind generosity”.
Following enthusiastic calls for a repeat event, Liz has already secured Thursday 17 September 2026 in the Golf Club’s calendar. Supporters are encouraged to save the date and help raise the profile of this invaluable local charity once again. Contact [email protected] if you would like to get involved in next years event.