Charity Q&A: Luton woman runs a mile a day for a year in memory of friend
Name: Amanda Clarke, aged 54 and of Wood Green Road in Luton.
Event: The daily mile - ran a mile a day for a year in 2024.The last mile was run on 31/12/24 and I was joined by my family, friends and the family of my friend that passed.
Charity: Histio UK.
Why have you chosen this charity? My friend passed away from this disease.
Financial target: £4000. I have already completed this challenge and have raised over £3500 so far.
How can people support you? Donate to raise awareness/research of this rare disease. Visit Amanda's fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/amanda-clarke-1704031399199 to donate, or visit https://www.histiouk.org/ to find out more about Histiocytosis