Charity Q&A: Luton woman runs a mile a day for a year in memory of friend

By amanda clarke
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025, 17:29 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 10:58 GMT
The last mileThe last mile
The last mile was ran on 31st December, 2024, and I was joined by my family, friends and the family of my friend that passed.

Name: Amanda Clarke, aged 54 and of Wood Green Road in Luton.

Event: The daily mile - ran a mile a day for a year in 2024.The last mile was run on 31/12/24 and I was joined by my family, friends and the family of my friend that passed.

Charity: Histio UK.

For AliciaFor Alicia
Why have you chosen this charity? My friend passed away from this disease.

Financial target: £4000. I have already completed this challenge and have raised over £3500 so far.

How can people support you? Donate to raise awareness/research of this rare disease. Visit Amanda's fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/amanda-clarke-1704031399199 to donate, or visit https://www.histiouk.org/ to find out more about Histiocytosis

