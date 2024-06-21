Charity to honour inspirational student from Luton at Awards Ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mohammed Zackariah Islam, who grew up in Luton, has been shortlisted for the Banking Sector Award, for his outstanding achievements in the sector whilst at university and the Social Mobility Award, for dedication to promoting social mobility. The Student Social Mobility Awards, organised by the social mobility charity upReach showcase the amazing achievements of individuals facing socio-economic challenges. 2023 SSMAs Video: https://youtu.be/wKMF8t4e1ik

The Student Social Mobility Awards were created to celebrate the outstanding achievements of undergraduates from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and to celebrate the incredible work being done by individuals and organisations to transform social mobility in the UK.

Mohammed grew up in Luton and attended underperforming and under-resourced schools. Despite the challenges this posed Mohammed was determined to succeed and defy the odds, through his perseverance he secured a place at the University of Exeter. Since then he has been passionate about promoting social mobility and working hard on gaining work experience in the finance sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed’s passion for social mobility stemmed from his own experiences growing up.

2023 Student Social Mobility Awards

“Growing up in Luton instilled in me a deep sense of empathy and a desire to make a difference in underserved communities. It fuelled my passion for social mobility and drives me to use my experiences to advocate for educational equity and opportunity for all. My upbringing has shaped not only my academic journey but also my career aspirations, motivating me to pursue a career where I can empower others and effect positive change in society”

As the first in his family to go to university, Mohammed struggled navigating the unfamiliarity of higher education but he remained positive and resilient to excel. He talks about the importance of asking for help and not struggling alone. “Individuals and organisations played a crucial role in supporting me through these challenges. My Programme Coordinator at upReach provided personalised guidance and support, helping me navigate the complexities of higher education and career planning.”

The award-winning social mobility charity upReach, which organises the awards, currently provides personalised 1-to-1 support to 3,000 students from across the UK - including over 100 from the East of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winning for Mohammed would not only be a great achievement for himself, but would provide him the opportunity to inspire others, as he shared:

“Being shortlisted was a moment of immense pride, as it affirmed that my efforts to break barriers and excel despite challenges”

“No dream is too big, no obstacle too daunting and that with perseverance and dedication, anything is achievable. Winning would provide me with a larger platform to advocate for social mobility, encouraging individuals from underprivileged backgrounds to aim high and pursue their aspirations relentlessly. It would serve as a beacon of hope, proving that where you come from does not determine where you can go.”

For others in a similar situation, Mohammed offers the advice: “Stay determined and focused on your goals, knowing that your environment doesn't define your potential.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Bent, CEO of upReach - the charity behind the Student Social Mobility Awards comments:

“Amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis and the approaching general election, events like the Student Social Mobility Awards take on even greater significance. These awards illuminate the journeys of those who, despite times of economic adversity, have triumphed over significant obstacles to succeed. Their stories serve as invaluable inspiration for their peers and future generations at a time when this is sorely needed. It is an honour to be able to celebrate and uplift the individuals and organisations dedicated to improving social mobility throughout the UK”