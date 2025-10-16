Charity's Little Bramingham Farm in Luton 'creeping it real' at its haunted Halloween community 'boo-fest'

Luton care home is 'witching' the local community a happy Halloween!

On the creepiest night of the year - All Hallows Eve - there will be a Hocus Pocus range of spooky goings on at Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity, Friends of the Elderly, as the care team and residents will be hosting an enchanted community Halloween Spooktacular.

On Friday 31st October from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Little Bramingham Farm will transform into a bewitching, festival of frights, which will send chills even through the ghosts of Luton’s Someries Castle.

“Our Halloween Spooktacular is going to be an ‘errie-sistable’, ‘fang-tastic’ community event,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm. “The residents adore celebrating Halloween, so we thought it would be a ‘fang-bulous’ idea to invite our local community to join us for a ‘Happy Howl-oween’ party.”

Halloween Hocus Pocus at Friends of the Elderly's Little Bramingham Farm residential care home in Luton

Emma and her team will ‘Let the Ghoul Times Roll’ with a cauldron filled with lots of activities for a frightfully fun time. “There will be a wide range of ‘terror-ific’ things for everyone to take part in and enjoy,” said Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm’s Activities Coordinator.“There will be Halloween arts and crafts, our very own haunted ‘Photo Boo-th’ and a spookily, spellbinding magic show by Krisgar (aka Chris Garside), one of Bedfordshire’s most sorcering Magicians.”

“We also have an extra ‘fang-tabulous’ special guest joining us,” continued Emma. “Our very own Vampire – ‘Count Bramingham’ will be flying into to the care home to spend time with everyone.

“We are hoping he will bring his magic with him to cast a few spells and tell everyone how things are going back in Transylvania. The Count has said he’d love to see everybody in their creepiest and spookiest Halloween costumes and is especially looking forward to meeting any mini Vampires.”

However, the Beastly Bash doesn’t end there…..Susie's Tea Room - which is located in the care home's ‘boo-tiful’ gardens - will be open serving hot and cold drinks and an array of Halloween-themed, devilishly tasty goodies.

Community Halloween Spook-Tacular at Little Bramingham Farm in Luton.

“The Little Bramingham Farm Halloween ‘Beyond The Grave Rave’ Spooktacular is open to everyone and only £1 to attend. It will be full of tricks, lots of treats and ‘eerie-sistible’ fun. So, if you’re fancy a ‘Friday Freak Night’, would like to ‘eat, drink and be scary’ this Halloween, come ‘fright’ this way – we look forward to ‘web-welcoming’ you to Little Bramingham Farm on 31st October,” concluded Emma.