Charity's Little Bramingham Farm in Luton supports local beauty business

Friends of the Elderly’s Luton Care Home now home to weekly community beauty salon.

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity Friends of the Elderly, which is celebrating its 120th Anniversary this year, the residents enjoy weekly visits from their visiting Beauty Therapist who brings happiness, meaningful interactions and reminiscing time through her pampering sessions.

Jess, who has been Little Bramingham Farm’s Beauty Therapist since September this year, qualified back in 2015 after attending Barnfield College, has also attended numerous additional courses to accommodate her clients’ needs and also to keep up with the latest trends. “Spending time with the residents is wonderful, and it’s so motivating for me to make them feel good, both physically and mentally, making sure they enjoy different treatments and leave feeling refreshed and uplifted – and know they have had a good natter too,” said Jess.

“The residents give me so much joy and the interactions come so naturally – we always have an amazing time, good chats, great laughs and I’m learning so much about their life stories, it’s a real honour to spend time with them all.”

Jess Spriddle, Little Bramingham Farm's Visiting Beauty Therapist.

“The residents thoroughly enjoy the pampering time they spend with Jess,”said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm. “It’s one of the weekly highlights on our activities calendar. There are so many health benefits from having a massage as it helps to improve circulation, reduce muscle tension,enhance joint mobility, improve sleep and ease pain from conditions like arthritis.

“Jess’s visits have been such a success that we suggested transforming the care home’s log cabin into a welcoming space for a weekly community beauty salon.

“Our log cabin was originally built to host visits during Covid and later became an extension of Susie’s Tea Room,”Emma explained. “Now, by sharing the space with Susie’s for a new community initiative, such as a fully inclusive and accessible weekly beauty salon. We can now offer a wonderful service to our local community while also introducing more people to Little Birmingham Farm.”

The Beauty Salon is open and Jess is now ready to welcome clients on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and weekends between 9.30 a.m. and 19.30 p.m. each week.

Little Bramingham Farm's Beauty Therapist, Jess Spriddle, with resident Jill Samuel, who is enjoying a relaxing arm and hand massage.

“I am super excited to not only continue to meet the residents’ needs, but also to be able to offer my beauty therapies to the local community,”added Jess. “It’s an absolute dream. I will be offering a range of treatments, including several different types of facials and massages, manicures, gel nails, pedicures, various brow and lash therapies and waxing - and I’ll be adding more treatments in the future.”

“We have designed the layout of the Log Cabin to not only incorporate enough space for Jess’s equipment, but also a nice area for the clients – and residents – to spend time, relaxing and chatting,”continued Emma.

“Alongside members of the local community, the residents will also be able to book appointment slots, as I know how much their pamper sessions mean to them,” said Jess. “The residents and I always have the best time at each appointment and it’s a wonderful reminiscing time for them as well.

“Some of their stories are so heartwarming - and also funny. One resident told me that the secret to her having a happy marriage was working at it and always making her Husband think that he was right.

Little Bramingham Farm's Beauty Salon - Run by Jess Spriddle, open weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and weekends between 9.30 a.m. and 19.30 p.m.

“Another resident told me about her career as a Nurse and how she loved, and still loves, to help people. I have been told so many fascinating stories and really look forward to hearing more at each visit. They really are amazing people.”

Bookings can be made directly with Jess by calling 07719384373.

“The residents are wonderful clients and making them extra happy is one of the reasons I became a Beauty Therapist,”continued Jess. “When I leave Little Bramingham Farm, I am smiling ear to ear and always tell my family what a great day I have had. It’s a fantastic confidence boost for me when a resident tries and enjoys a new treatment, it makes them so happy. There are no words. I’m just so fortunate to be able to spend time with them.”

“Jess has such a wonderful, positive attitude – is caring, understanding and patient with a natural ability to want to make sure that each resident has the best treatment and time at each session. I know Jess will do the same for the local community clients as well and the Beauty Salon will be a huge success,”concluded Emma.