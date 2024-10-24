Christmas is around the corner...and Luton is ready to celebrate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whisper it quietly, but it’s almost time to start thinking about the C-word.

This is very much events season and once Diwali, Hallowe'en and Bonfire Night are done and dusted, attention switches quickly to Christmas.

In truth, planning for the festive season started several months ago. As anyone in marketing knows, ‘Christmas in July’ is very much a thing – and that’s certainly the case for us here at Luton BID.

We have been working with multiple partners to ensure we deliver a magical festive season for the businesses and people of Luton this year, and we have curated a calendar of events that looks set to put a smile on everyone’s faces.

Jacki Flower of Luton BID

We are delighted to be bringing Bluey, everyone’s favourite Australian dog (sorry Bouncer from Neighbours, your time is up…) to Luton on Saturday, November 23 when the star of the smash-hit kids show will be meeting and greeting families at the Light Up Luton switch-on.

The lights will be turned on and the town centre lit up for the festive season, while families can also make a trip to see Santa in his grotto at Luton Point.

The annual Small Business Saturday celebrations also take place on Saturday, 7 December – highlighting the importance of supporting the heart of our community—local shops and services offering unique flavours, products and experiences. By shopping small, you not only find one-of-a-kind gifts and treasures, but you also help strengthen the local economy and create jobs.

Luton BID will be supporting the campaign by shining a spotlight on the town centre’s independent retailers and encouraging shoppers to discover hidden gems and make a purchase from entrepreneurs who pour their passion into their work.

There will be special festive-themed events happening in the town centre every weekend from late November right up to the big day, including a giant snow globe in Market Hill on Saturday, November 30 , live music face-painting and a giant gingerbread man in Hat Gardens on Saturday, December 7, a brass band and an Elf impersonator in Market Hill on Saturday, December 14 and live music in Market Hill on Saturday, December 21.

For full details of Luton’s Christmas programme can be found here https://lutonbid.org/ or follow Luton BID on social media.