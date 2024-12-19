Christmas Jumper Day: Weatherfield students join woolly revolution
Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day returned to Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency as local people wore their favourite Yuletide woolly knits to raise vital funds for the charity.
The school kids at Weatherfield Academy Special Needs School got to don their favourite festive knitwear and show local MP Alex Mayer who stopped by on the day.
Ms Mayer is encouraging residents to join the "woolly revolution" by showing off their best (and indeed worst) festive sweats, and donate £2 to the much-loved charity. She said: “I definitely saw a lot more funky festive outfits than usual at Weatherfield!
"Well done to them and to the thousands of people up and down the length of the country pulling on their festive woollies to lend support to such a good cause. I encourage all locals to get involved and join the woolly revolution."
Since the first official Christmas Jumper Day was held in 2012, more than £30 million has been raised to support children in the UK and globally.