Citizens Advice Luton celebrates its volunteers and is on the lookout for new recruits

As part of Volunteers’ Week from June 2 to 8, Citizens Advice Luton is taking the time to highlight the incredible work its volunteers do. And, thank them for their exceptional contribution to the charity and community at large.

In the last year, Citizens Advice Luton has helped nearly 9,500 people with 26,857 problems, including debt advice, housing, benefits and energy issues. It can only do this work thanks to its 15 strong team of trained volunteers, working alongside staff.

Citizens Advice Luton volunteers come from all walks of life and choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons. They include students; people getting back into work after career breaks; people with part-time jobs; carers; and people who’ve retired.

Volunteers are often looking to gain valuable experience or to use their existing skills in new ways. Many want to have an impact in their community and find a sense of purpose in helping others.

"It's just part of the culture at Citizens Advice Luton that volunteers are important."

Research by national Citizens Advice found that 9 in 10 volunteers say that volunteering at Citizens Advice services across England and Wales have given them a sense of purpose while 42% say their confidence and mental health is boosted.

Gosia, an adviser at Citizens Advice Luton has volunteered for the past two years. She said:

"I became a volunteer to support others in their most challenging moments, and in doing so, discovered resilience, deep empathy, and renewed purpose within myself. Each act of kindness reveals the transformative power of compassion - not only changing others' lives but enriching our own. I encourage anyone seeking meaning and connection to embrace volunteering, it is a journey of giving that rewards beyond measure."

Now Citizens AdviceLuton is looking for new volunteers to join and help make a difference to the people of Luton, as the rising cost of living continues to push up demand for its services.

As well as volunteers who offer advice to people in person, online or over the phone, there are opportunities for people to use their expertise in a variety of areas on a flexible basis. These include supporting the charity by providing administrative or IT support.

Stephanie Simeon, Chief Executive Officer at Citizens Advice Lutonsaid:

“We’re forever grateful to our wonderful team of volunteers who willingly give up their time and skills to ensure people in Luton can get the support they need.

“Now more than ever, this support makes a huge difference to the growing number of people needing help with their energy bills, budgeting and debts.

“Volunteering not only gives back to your local community, we know people who volunteer their time get a lot in return. Whether it’s working as a team, learning new skills or campaigning on issues close to your heart, there are many fulfilling opportunities available.”

Previous research by Citizens Advice revealed the value of its volunteers equated to £100 million in the last year across England and Wales. This includes the value of volunteering hours as well as the wider positive impact volunteering has on the economy and the NHS.

The charity’s report, ‘Value in Volunteering’, highlighted the important contribution its 10,000 strong volunteers have made across its network of more than 240 independent local Citizens Advice services across England and Wales.

To find out more and apply, visit: https://www.citizensadviceluton.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering/