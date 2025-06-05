ClassForKids supports the future of elite gymnastics

Free to enter and attend - Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for clubs to send top young athletes to train with Team GB’s Olympic champions in unique event in London this June

Award-winning kids’ club booking and management platform, ClassForKids, has announced a new UK-wide initiative aimed at rewarding clubs supporting elite gymnasts and inspiring the next generation of the most ambitious and talented young, elite-level athletes.

The free-to-enter competition offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance for clubs to send their gymnastic stars to an exclusive summer masterclass (held on Sunday, 29 June 2025) with Olympic medallists Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova - the first British twins to compete at the Olympics, earning a historic bronze in Tokyo.

Seema Varma, Partnerships Manager at ClassForKids, says: “Our mission has always been to inspire and to help activity providers continue doing what they do with so much passion: Unlock potential in the children they support. This partnership with Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova takes that mission to an entirely new level. We’re not just offering a training session; we’re opening the door to something truly extraordinary for the clubs and their young elite athletes, who live and breathe gymnastics.”

This personalised session will take place at a top-secret venue in London; the exclusive masterclass and Q&A have been organised by ClassForKids – part of the Access Group - to create a unique opportunity to recognise the amazing work the winning clubs do in this competitive field and educate, empower and inspire the UK’s most promising young gymnasts aged 12-18, training on a competitive or elite performance pathway.

Fifteen clubs will be invited to send two gymnasts and two accompanying adults to the session, joining a handpicked group of just thirty athletes for an unforgettable training experience delivered by two of the biggest stars in British gymnastics.

The experience has been designed to support the future of elite gymnastics by motivating clubs to continue their mission of nurturing young talent and creating a positive environment for high-level sport, and rewarding outstanding athletic potential in the process. ClassForKids is proud to support this effort by providing a bespoke platform for meaningful recognition and inspiration.

Seema adds: “For clubs, this competition is a unique chance to reward hard work, raise their profile, and access world-class inspiration without any barriers. For the athletes, it’s an unforgettable day that could fuel a lifetime of ambition. We’re incredibly proud to be the platform that helps make that happen.”

Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova share: “We’re absolutely delighted to be part of this exciting initiative with ClassForKids. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support and inspire the next generation of young gymnasts, while also recognising the incredible work clubs are doing across the UK. We can’t wait to meet the athletes, hear their stories, and be part of a day that truly celebrates talent, dedication, and the future of British gymnastics.”

Applications are now open via the ClassForKids platform and will close on Friday, 13 June 2025.

For more information and to apply, visit:

About the Masterclass:

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Location: Secret London venue (shared with winners in advance)

Duration: 1-hour masterclass + private Q&A session

Who Should Enter:

This competition is open to all UK-based gymnastics clubs. To enter, club owners or coaches must nominate two athletes who:

Are aged 12–18, training at a competitive or elite level

Show dedication, discipline, and the drive to go pro

Would benefit from Olympic-level insight, feedback and inspiration

What’s Included:

1-hour Olympic-standard training session with Jessica & Jennifer Gadirova

Private Q&A session on confidence, mindset and overcoming adversity

Photo opportunities and behind-the-scenes access

Professional photography